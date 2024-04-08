World Health Day celebrated at Gauhati University campus

GUWAHATI: World Health Day was celebrated by the Gauhati University NSS Cell in association with the GU NSS Unit on April 7 at the university campus.

Dr. Ranjan Kr. Kakati, Director, Students' Welfare & Programme Coordinator, NSS Cell, Gauhati University, inaugurated the programme focused on this year's theme, "My Health, My Right." He said this year's theme was chosen to champion the right of everyone, everywhere, to have access to quality health services, education, and information, as well as safe drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, quality housing, decent working and environmental conditions, and freedom from discrimination by all the citizens of the country. As a resource person, Dr. Bishal Agrawalla, a renowned nephrologist at Narayana Super Speciality Hospital, Guwahati, discussed the importance of a healthy kidney and advised everyone that they should maintain a proper balanced diet and physical exercise to maintain a healthy lifestyle and a strong immune system.

Dr. Rituparna Borah, Programme Officer, GU Campus NSS Unit, welcomed the guests and participants and focused on adequate sleep, regular exercise, and nutritious food for maintaining both physical and mental health, a press release said.

Also Read: World Health Day underscores universal access to good healthcare (sentinelassam.com)