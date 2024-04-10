World Health Day celebrated by Department of Community Medicine GMCH

GUWAHATI: The World Health Day was celebrated by the Department of Community Medicine GMCH , in a befitting manner. The Theme for 2024 World Health Day is “My Health , My Right”.

At the outset, “Walk-A-Thon” was organized from 6:00 am in the morning from GMCH Principal-cum-superintendent office to ABC point and back to GMCH auditorium. The said programme was inaugurated by Dr. Achyut Baishya , Principal-cum- Superintendent of GMCH.

The occasion was also graced with the presence of Dr. Jutika Ojah, HOD Department of Community Medicine, faculties of all the departments of GMCH , post graduate students, under graduate students of MBBS. Around 200 people participated in the said Walk-A-Thon this year.

The programme was followed by a Poster Presentation Competition which was participated by Postgraduate students of Community Medicine and undergraduate students of GMCH. The posters which were presented on the occasion were judged by Dr. Jayanta Goswami , HOD of Pediatrics Surgery, Dr. Dipak Sarma, HOD of Emergency Medicine. Dr. Bornali Hazarika Dutta, Associate Professor of Anatomy. The programme ended with a felicitation of the judges and prize distribution was also done for the winners of posters presentation, stated a press release.

Also Read: World Health Day: What is ailing Indians, and progress made so far (sentinelassam.com)