World Thalassemia Day: Society of Foetal Medicine appeals for thalassemia-free society

Guwahati: May 8 is earmarked as "World Thalassemia Day" to raise awareness about a dreaded blood disorder and to show support for those affected by this inherited condition. The members of the Society of Fetal Medicine unite again this year under the global theme of "Empowering Lives, Embracing Progress: Equitable and Accessible Thalassemia Treatment for All.". In this press release by the National Body of

Society of Foetal Medicine, Northeast Chapter, by Dr. Apurba Bhattacharya, said that in India, around four percent of people carry the genetic trait for this disease. When both parents happen to be carriers, their children have a 25 percent chance of being born with the disease, otherwise called "thalassemia major." "Thus, around 10 thousand babies are born with thalassemia major every year in India. Sadly, at any given point in time, nearly one lakh sufferers depend on regular blood transfusions in India. But all these are avoidable, as quite successfully done by many other countries in the world," Dr. Bhattacharya said, adding, "As foetal medicine practitioners, our primary role remains in the effective prevention of the disease that affects the production of hemoglobin, requiring lifelong treatment and care. We firmly support the practice of screening all pregnant women for thalassemia in early pregnancy, if not already done. The foetus should also be tested at the right time if both partners are carriers of the condition. On World Thalassemia Day, we join forces with fellow organisations, healthcare machinery, and the general public to advocate inclusive screening and further testing as appropriate. We support research and innovation in the field and access to affordable and quality healthcare facilities for all." On World Thalassemia Day, the Society of Foetal Medicine stands in solidarity with the individuals and families affected by thalassemia.

