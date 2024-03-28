World Theatre Day 2024 celebrated in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: An event commemorating World Theatre Day 2024 was organized by Abhigyanm at their Abhigyanmn Natyakhetra located in Shankardev Nagar of Adingiri in Maligaon of Guwahati on Wednesday.

The event started at 11 a.m. at the Abhigyanm Natyakhetra with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The meeting was initiated with a welcome address and proceeded to discuss several key topics regarding the art of theatre. Young artiste Harshita Hiya showcased a Kathak dance presentation as a part of the celebration. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including renowned playwright and director Ranghang Choudhary, seasoned actor Raju Roy, young playwright and director Kuldeep Talukdar, and actors Dhurbajyoti Spandan, Rupan Saikia, and others. Several members of Abhigyanm and local citizens also took part in the World Theatre Day celebrations at the venue.

It can be noted that Abhigyanm organizes the annual Adingiri Theatre Festival. The fifth edition of the festival was hosted from March 1, 2024, to March 3, 2024, at the Abhigyanm Natyakhetra and ITA Machkowa. Abhigyanm also officially initiated work on their new theatre project for the upcoming year during this event.

