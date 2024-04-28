World Veterinary Day celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, Guwahati, celebrated World Veterinary Day today with great fervour and enthusiasm.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Assam Agricultural University Teachers’ Association, the Indian Association of Women Veterinarians (Assam Chapter), and the and the Blue Cross Society of Assam, brought together esteemed guests and professionals from the field of veterinary science. The celebration was graced by Dr. Bibhab Kr. Talukdar, CEO of Aranyak, and the chief guest of the meeting, Dr. Bibeka Nanda Saikia, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science, AAU, Khanapara, who shared invaluable insights and perspectives.

At the beginning, Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma, president, Blue Cross Society, Assam, offered the welcome address. On the occasion, Dr. Pritam Mohan, Professor of the College, delivered a lecture on “Veterinarians are essential health workers.” This is the theme of World Veterinary Day. The event saw engaging discussions on the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in veterinary science, highlighting the crucial role of veterinarians in promoting animal health and welfare, public health, wildlife, and environmental sustainability.

On the occasion of World Veterinary Day, the College of Veterinary Science honoured outstanding veterinarians Dr. Bijoy Gogoi (wildlife veterinarian), Dr. Pradyut Sarmah (entrepreneur), Dr. Sashanka Sekhar Dutta (founder of JBF), and Dr. Mohibur Rahaman Saikia (successful veterinary officer in rural reas). On the occasion of World Veterinary Day, the College of Veterinary Science organises a free anti-rabies vaccination in the Veterinary Clinical Complex. At the end of the meeting, Dr. Raj Jyoti Deka, organising secretary, extended heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, collaborators, and sponsors for their unwavering support and contribution towards making the event a resounding success.

Also Read: Assam: World Egg Day celebrated in Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science (sentinelassam.com)