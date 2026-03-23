Guwahati

World Water Day 2026 Observed in Guwahati With Focus on Water and Gender

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota attended the World Water Day event at the Institution of Engineers, Guwahati, where speakers highlighted women's role in water governance and the need for sustainable water management.
World Water Day observed
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GUWAHATI: World Water Day (WWD) 2026 was observed at the Institution of Engineers (India), Assam State Centre in Panbazar, in collaboration with the Assam Pollution Control Board. Chief Secretary Ravi Kota attended as the Chief Guest and highlighted the need for sustainable water resource management and collective efforts to address emerging challenges.

The keynote address was delivered by Anamika Baruah, who spoke on the theme “Water and Gender” and emphasised the role of women in water governance and decision-making.

The session was presided over by Bhaben Kalita, while Gokul Bhuyan delivered the welcome address. Among the attendees were Arup Kumar Misra and Ashish Mishra. A souvenir and the quarterly newsletter of the Assam State Centre were released during the programme. A technical session chaired by Mousumi Bordoloi featured presentations of papers by experts.

Also Read: Assam: World Water Day observed in Baksa and Tamulpur Districts

Assam Pollution Control Board
World Water Day observed

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