YiP brings Assam students together for legislative simulation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Young Indians (Yi), an initiative of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in collaboration with the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), on Wednesday announced the organisation of the Young Indians Parliament (YiP) 2026 at the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 3 and 4.

The two-day programme will see the participation of more than 165 students representing all 33 districts of Assam in a parliamentary simulation aimed at deepening their understanding of democratic institutions, constitutional principles and civic responsibility.

The organisers stated that each district had conducted debate competitions to select two students, resulting in 66 district-level representatives. They will be joined by nearly 100 students from private schools across the state in the Guwahati Chapter Round.

Hosted by the Yi Guwahati Chapter, the flagship initiative is open to students of Classes IX to XII and has been designed to provide practical exposure to the workings of the Indian parliamentary system through simulated legislative proceedings inside the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Event Chair of YiP, Yi Guwahati Chapter, Mehul Pasari, said participants would assume the roles of Members of Parliament, ministers, opposition leaders and committee members while taking part in Question Hour, legislative drafting, committee discussions and policy debates. He added that the programme aimed to strengthen leadership qualities, public speaking, analytical thinking, teamwork and decision-making skills while enhancing students’ understanding of governance.

ASSEB Chairman RC Jain said the collaboration would provide students with an opportunity to experience democratic processes through practical learning and help nurture responsible citizenship.

The inaugural session on July 3 will be attended by Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass as the chief guest. The programme will conclude on July 4 with an award ceremony, where Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu will honour outstanding participants for their performance in debate, legislative drafting, public speaking and overall parliamentary proceedings. According to the organisers, the initiative seeks to encourage young people to engage with democratic institutions by offering them a realistic insight into the functioning of the legislative system.

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