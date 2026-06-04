Youth and Women’s Groups Block Guwahati Roads to Protest Spiralling Prices of Essentials

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Major roads across Guwahati witnessed demonstrations on Wednesday as members of the Asomiya Yuba Mancha and the Asomiya Mahila Mancha took to the streets to protest against rising prices of essential commodities.

Carrying placards and raising slogans against inflation, the protesters expressed concern over the continuous increase in the cost of daily necessities, alleging that the price hike has severely affected the common people, particularly low- and middle-income households.

The demonstrators demanded immediate intervention from the government to curb inflation and ensure that essential goods remain affordable for the general public. They argued that the escalating prices of food items and other household essentials have added to the financial burden of families already struggling with rising living costs.

The protest caused a stir in several parts of the city, drawing the attention of commuters and passersby as participants voiced their grievances and called for urgent measures to address the issue.

Members of the organisations warned that if concrete steps are not taken to control rising prices, they would intensify their agitation in the coming days.

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