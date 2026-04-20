Youth Attacked With Stick While Singing in Guwahati, Case Registered

A youth was allegedly attacked with a stick while walking through a neighbourhood in Guwahati on Sunday morning, sustaining serious head injuries that left him bleeding — before he walked himself to the nearest police station to file a complaint.

The incident took place at Shanti Nagar in Patharkuwari, under the jurisdiction of Noonmati Police Station.

What Happened

The victim, identified as Jekob Marak, a resident of the locality, was walking toward Patharkuwari at around 10 am while singing the popular song "Mayabini."

A woman allegedly attacked him with a stick during this time, inflicting a significant head wound that caused profuse bleeding.

Victim Walks to Police Station With the Weapon

Despite his injuries, Marak made his way to Noonmati Police Station on his own — bringing along the stick used in the assault as evidence — and lodged a formal complaint against the accused.

Police have since registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Also Read: Assault Incidents Raise Safety Concerns Among Indigenous Assamese in Guwahati