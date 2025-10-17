Zubeen death case: Action already taken, Pijush Hazarika to Debabrata Saikia

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika has issued a detailed response to the Leader of the Opposition, Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), Debabrata Saikia, regarding his recent letter about departmental involvement in the investigation into the untimely death of renowned artiste Zubeen Garg. In his reply, Minister Hazarika confirmed that Anilekh Gogoi, Senior Assistant at the Dhakuakhana Division, Water Resources Department (WRD), had travelled to Singapore from September 15 to 25 to attend the North East Festival without departmental permission. The minister clarified that Gogoi had applied for permission, but the department did not grant approval for his foreign travel. Upon learning that the employee had travelled abroad without authorization, the department immediately suspended him on October 10, 2025, and also initiated a departmental inquiry.

“The department has already taken necessary action against Mr Gogoi as per the rules. A departmental investigation is underway,” Hazarika stated in his letter.

Responding to Saikia’s mention that Gogoi was assisting the CID in the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death, the minister said, “There is no question of our specific instruction to Anilekh Gogoi to assist the CID. The investigation is being carried out independently by the State Home Department under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

Taking exception to Saikia’s remarks about the moral responsibilities of Water Resources Department officials, Hazarika wrote that such statements “could demoralize thousands of hardworking engineers and employees who have been tirelessly working to mitigate floods and erosion in Assam.” He further emphasized that the Water Resources Department has made “significant progress” in reducing floods over the past four years due to the commitment of its staff.

Also Read: Zubeen Death Case: SIT Team to Visit Singapore