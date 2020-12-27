Ajmal's foreign funds

It is very significant that the Union Home Ministry is conducting a high-level inquiry into allegations of foreign funds received by Markazul Ma'arif, an NGO managed by Badruddin Ajmal and his family. The allegation is that Ajmal's NGO had received the foreign funds in gross violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010, which is a criminal offence. The Assam Police had only recently registered a case against Ajmal's NGO for violation of FCRA. The FCRA is a legislation to regulate the acceptance and utilization of foreign contribution or foreign hospitality by certain individuals or associations or companies. The Act also has provisions to prohibit the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contribution or foreign hospitality for any activities detrimental to the national interest. The people of Assam must always remember that Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, a Mumbai-based businessman from Hojai, whose roots are said to be in erstwhile East Bengal or erstwhile East Pakistan or present-day Bangladesh, and that he had floated the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) immediately after the Supreme Court had scrapped the notorious IMDT Act in 2005 in order to protect the interests of the large number of illegal migrants from erstwhile East Pakistan and present-day Bangladesh. The infiltrators were protected by successive Congress regimes starting from Indira Gandhi and Hiteswar Saikia's time with the help of the notorious IMDT Act. This man, who has been a Member of Parliament from Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency which has a huge presence of illegal migrants and people having roots in erstwhile East Pakistan and present-day Bangladesh, must be having a lot of designs in mind to harm the interests of the indigenous communities of Assam. That one MLA of suspected migrant roots had raised the demand for a 'Miya' museum, and that too inside the sacred precincts of Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, is enough to prove what kind of designs a foreign-funded NGO headed by the same person whose political party was formed to protect the illegal migrants.

