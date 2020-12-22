Letters to the Editor

Elephant-human conflicts



The recent escalation of conflict between wild elephants and humans in Assam has become a matter of concern for farmers and all the people of the State. In order to solve this growing problem, the State government should take necessary steps as soon as possible which are an emergency. Every day there are reports of wild elephants and humans clashing from different parts of the State. Elephants have destroyed the hard-earned grains of human beings, besides killing human beings. It's unfortunate that the government has not provided any assistance to the families of the victims of the elephant-human conflict, nor has it shown any sympathy to them. This is sure to be a major threat to our society in the future. There is no doubt that this is the consequence of deforestation. Only the government can protect the State from this menace by enacting strong environmental protection Act. I think the government can alleviate this problem to a great extent by taking advice from Parvati Baruah, a renowned elephant expert from Gauripur.

Heramba Nath,

Kamrup.

Race for the vaccine

With the first tranche of the eagerly awaited COVID-19 vaccine expected to roll out in a few weeks, the race for inclusion in the priority list for getting the shot is hotting up. The fact is that it may be well past 2022 before there is enough vaccine for the nearly 140 crore people of our country. Two vaccines have got the nod for emergency use and six others are inching closer. The process of inoculation entails huge and complex logistics of production, procurement, transport, storage, distribution, administration and follows up. Given our infrastructure, the authorities have estimated that in the initial phase, only around 30 crore people categorized as top priority can be vaccinated. And, this exercise may extend till July-August. Healthcare workers, frontline staff, those above 50 and those with underlying health conditions are the obvious and well-deserved picks for getting the dose first.

The elite section of the population is competing to get preferential treatment for inoculation against COVID is preposterous when the efficacy of the vaccine is yet to be proven. Any negative fallout shall derail the scheme of things. However, it is prudent that the VIPs be accorded top most priority as it shall embolden the common man to come forward as otherwise they are invariably rendered guinea pigs. Furthermore, vaccines shall not be a magic wand which shall make world disease-free.

Chandan Kumar Nath,

Sorbhog.

Ravage of local money lenders

Of late the ravage of local money lenders have created a havoc in Assam and particularly in village areas and for which many people have either to sell their properties or to commit suicide. The local money lenders lend money to the destitute with high interest and if they fail to recover the debt they forcefully seize their properties or threatened them to death. These money lenders never follow the Reserve Bank guidelines or the rules and regulations of Assam Money Lending Act 1934.They do not issue receipt to the borrower and never maintain any register which is mandatory for any financial matter and for this reason the government is deprived of a huge amount of taxes. The government should take initiative in this matter and order the local administration for strict vigilance into this matter and bring them under the umbrella of financial law. Those money lenders who are violating the money lending Act should be given stringent punishment. Otherwise many more people will have to lose their valuable lives.

Harsha Mohan Sarma,

Nalbari

Encourage cycling

The Union government has launched 'Fit India Cyclothon' to make people aware of cycling. Till 15 December, 12,69,695 people participated in the Fit India Cyclothon and completed 57,51,874 kilometres of cycling. The Fit India Cyclothon is achieving outstanding response along with the common people, and celebrities are also sharing their cycling pictures and videos on social media platforms. Cycling is a great way to stay fit, reduce carbon footprints, and smoother movement for individuals. Hope that people should encourage cycling to save the environment and a better future for the next generation.

Amit Singh Kushwaha,

Satna (M.P.)

Holiday list of Assam government for 2021

The Government of Assam on 18/12/2020, declared the holiday list for the calendar year 2021. To our dismay, we find that the Birth Anniversary of Mahapurush Sankaradeva is missing from the holiday list, under the N.I. Act, 1881. In the past couple of years, this anomaly was pointed out, but the Government seems to be deaf to all such calls. If anything, this is disrespect to the great saint of Assam. We appeal to the Governor and the Government of Assam to re-examine the holiday list, and rectify the error.

Further, we find that the copies of the list holidays are circulated to 34 entities & personnel, including DGP, DCs, and others, as also to a few private institutions like Royal Global University, etc. It is observed that copies of the holiday list has not been shared with RBI, Banks, Insurance Companies, NABARD, etc – which, normally, follow the holidays under N.I. Act.

Strangely, the Government has shared the copy of the holiday list with some 'Astrologer Concerned' (at serial number 34). Strange are the ways of the Government.

D Bhutia,

Guwahati