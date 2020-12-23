Letters to the Editor

Junk food and its effects



Nowadays fast food and junk food have become an integral part of modern lifestyle. Scientists have already reported the results of their research on the harmful effects of these foods. Accordingly, junk food increases obesity in children and adolescents, reduces memory, and breastfeeding mothers make children born on such diets mentally weak. Scientists at Bonn University in Germany have recently discovered that eating fast food and junk food over a long period of time can have an invasive effect on our immune system. The high levels of fats and calories in those foods have the same effect on our immune system as bacterial infections. Inflammation of our internal immune system is seen long after we stop eating this type of food. There is also a risk of diabetes and arteriosclerosis. Therefore, this type of food which is easily available for health care should be avoided.

Heramba Nath,

Kamrup.

Unheard political violence

Earlier, a term like 'political violence' was unheard in national politics. This term came to force with the installation of Leftist government in the State of West Bengal. 'Political violence' became order of the day in the State. Now this epidemic has spread to the last bastion of leftists' fort, Kerela. The Opposition forces in Kerela are always at the receiving end due to violence unleashed by the ruling party. The Leftists' has never believed in democracy as evidenced past events like Chinese aggression during the Emergency period. The two nations North Korea and China are the glaring examples in this regard. In fact our nation faces serious threat to the nation's democratic setup.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati