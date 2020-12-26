Letters to the Editor

Of same feathers



The former editor of Asomiya Pratidin and later editor in chief of Prag News channel Ajit Kumar Bhuyan was one of the leading voices against the present BJP government. During his tenure as editor in chief of Prag News he vehemently opposed the CAA and we had lot of hope from him. After two months of relentless agitations when the CAA lost steam due to many reasons like emergence of Covid 19, a senior journalist changing his colour and exposing his real intentions etc. As soon as he heard that Rajya Sabha seats would fall vacant he swiftly allied with the Congress and the AIUDF to fulfill his dreams. Now, he has set his eyes on 2021 elections so again he is back shedding crocodile tears on the plight of minorities. We the original Muslim people have never felt threat from the present government as we are receiving equal opportunities with whatever schemes launched by the government. Some wily foxes like Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Badruddin Ajmal, Ripun Bora, Akhil Gogoi, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, Manjit Mahanta, Dr. Hiren Gohain, Sherman Ali, Abdul Khaleque, Adip Phukan, and others jump in and try to create communal confusion among Hindus and Muslims. These birds of same feathers have not contributed an ounce to the well-being of the minority populace. They have only played politics for their gain.

Tanveer Mullah Haq,

Nalbari.

Dhodar Ali

The present condition of the historic Dhodar Ali (the sluggers' road) that runs from Kamargaon, Golaghat to Joypur in Dibrugarh via Kamarbandha,Titabar and Mariani is quite deplorable. There are many potholes in this 212-km road. One can, no doubt, have an uncomfortable experience while travelling through this road. Also, several fatal accidents are reported to have taken place in recent times.

The Ahom Swargadeo Supaatpha or Gadadhar Singha in around 1867 mobilized 'dhods'(lazy men)who would reportedly skip their royal responsibilities, to construct this historically important road that connects Assam with its neighbouring States like Nagaland and Manipur. Since this road signifies ancient engineering which still facilitates modern transformation, it must not only be repaired but also preserved. But quite regrettably, the condition of the road is getting worsened day by day due to the negligence and the ignorant attitude of the authorities concerned to repair the same.

The State government proposed this historic road to be converted into a National Highway. But, the Centre turned it down on the ground that it has no plan to declare any new National Highways. Besides, BJP MP from Jorhat Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, in a public meeting in Jorhat organized to mark the two-year anniversary of the Modi government, said that the National Highways Authority of India had already completed all the formalities to declare the upgradation of Dhodar Ali to a National Highway. Sadly enough, nothing of that sort has happened so far. It's high time the government considered it a bounden duty to do its utmost to repair and preserve this road in no time.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat.

Pawar 'broker'

Ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra and former Defence Minister of India Sarad Pawar needs no introduction. Known as a 'Maratha Strongman' and sugarcane baron left the Congress after differences with Sonia Gandhi and formed the NCP. Lt. Purno A Sangma, who was one of the best Speakers the country, had allied with Sarad Pawar only to be later betrayed when the NCP realigned with the Congress in spite of severe objection raised by Lt. Sangma. Sarad Pawar was supposed to come to Guwahati to unveil the statue of our ex-Chief Minister Sarat Chandra Singha at Lakhidhar Bora Khetra, near Dighalipukhuri but in the end had to cancel his visit to Guwahati. In fact, it's a blessing that a pious soul's statue was not unveiled by a leader like Sarad Pawar. Lt. P A Sangma and Lt. Sarat Chandra Singha will always remain in our heart and would always keep us inspiring.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Ambari, Guwahati.

Problem of car parking

It is a common sight in Guwahati to see all kinds of vehicles parked in main roads which often becomes a main cause of traffic jam. The problem of parking is a major one in the city because even though 'No Parking' signs abound, parking space signboards can hardly be seen.

As such, it will be a major source of relief for car owners as well as drivers if designated areas for parking come up at convenient places to ease traffic congestions.

Purabi Pathak Barua,

Guwahati.

COVID-19 guidelines

The Assam Chief Secretary has issued fresh guidelines regarding the upcoming new year eve celebration across the State. Just when things were looking bright with reduced number of positive corona cases across the state, the COVID-19 virus has undergone mutation and it is reported that the new form is more dangerous. For the last three months, it was observed that people were dropping their guards in regards to following the standard protocols like wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, limiting gathering. The European countries along with the mighty USA is yet to overcome the pandemic and at this juncture we need to adhere to the prescribed guidelines as we cannot allow the spread of the virus at any cost. Any slip can cost us dearly. The Union government has already cancelled flight services with United Kingdom and this development should be taken seriously. Administrations of all the districts should ensure that the fresh guidelines are followed strictly and at the same time people should cooperate with the government. If we skip one new-year Eve celebration, the hell will not break upon us, if we survive this period many new-year Eve can be celebrated with pomp in future.

Chotu Nath Boro,

Barpeta.

Boost primary

health services

It is welcome to note that the Karnataka The government has decided to upgrade all the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to ensure quality healthcare to the citizens across the state. All the 2,380 PHCs in the State will be equipped with modern equipment and their bed capacity increased to 20 from 12. The State Health Department will also increase the staff strength of the centres and services to the patients like a lab for a blood test, radiology section with x-ray unit, closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera, and broadband connectivity to facilitate expert consultation through telemedicine. The elevation will enable all centres to offer services on a 24x7 basis. The need of the hour is that all States should boost primary health services with modern facilities and provide the best health services to the masses.

Amit Singh Kushwaha,

Satna (M.P.)

Talks on farm laws

Talks with the government regarding the farm laws have yielded little. Though the government is ready to amend the laws, as demanded, it is reluctant to repeal them. In view of a deadlock, farmers should think of finding a middle ground. The government has been making conciliatory gestures, but it is stopping short of scrapping the law. Efforts should be made in right earnest to resolve the problem at the earliest.

Chandan Kumar Nath,

Sorbhog.