Letters to The Editor

Safety concerns



The nights of 31st December and 1st January witnessed many road accidents. Majority of the cases were related to drunk driving and less visibility due to dense fog. Now, the condition of dense fog is natural and it is unavoidable but drunk driving is a serious issue and can be avoided. The role of police and the district administration becomes crucial. Though lot of awareness drives are carried out in and the law has been passed to impose heavy penalty on the drunk drivers, yet some people don't care about it. For their unruly driving many innocent ones have lost their lives. The best thing to curb this menace is by appointing police patrol in front of every pub, bar, hotel and club. Secondly, names of erring driver along with the photo should be made public. Thirdly, law in regards to drunk driving should be followed with utmost sincerity. The law says a fine of Rs. 10,000 should be levied upon the erring driver and temporary suspension of driving license. The biggest drawback is that our newly framed laws are strictest but implementation in the ground level is zero. We still find many corrupt traffic police personnel letting go the faulty drivers at the cost of Rs 500-1,000.

Julie Bhuyan,

Sivasagar

New beginning

2020 was a tumultuous and trying year, full of trials and tribulations. The onset of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has had a devastating impact. The year witnessed organized tirade against religious conversions, interfaith relationships, mob lynching, suppression of constitutional rights, bringing in laws like the most controversial CAA through legislative overreach. Let us be optimistic and hopeful that the New Year ushers in socio-economic and political regeneration and resurgence. The government should shun the politics of polarisation and improve governance by tackling the COVID-19 contagion and strive for holistic national development.

The New Year marks the start of a new epoch, which certainly brings many opportunities and also various problems, foremost among which is the ongoing battle against the virus. The country also has to grapple with unemployment, starvation and sectarianism. The coming era could well mark achievements in every field. Despite the setbacks, the country should hope for scaling new heights in the coming years.

Chandan Kumar Nath

Sorbhog.

Increasing theft cases

In the past several months there has been a sharp rise in the number of theft cases in and around our neighborhood (Saraswati Market in Six Mile on GS Road). As a concerned citizen, I would like to highlight this through the columns of your esteemed daily.

Over the past few months, a lot of cases of theft have occurred as I myself have come across quite a few such cases. A proper investigation into the matter shall bring to light many other cases. This might even be viewed as an outcome of the lockdown with more people being pushed towards poverty which led them to taking up to thievery. Also the fact that more manpower is being shifted to the cause of frontline works, very little time and resources are left to investigate such matters.

Thus concluding, it has never been so evident but in recent times cases of thefts are being heard more of and can't be ignored. The roots of the problem must be investigated. Through the columns of your daily, I would like to bring this matter in the purview of authorities concerned.

Soumyadeep Das,

Guwahati

Vibrant and kicking

Rahul Gandhi has again come to news for all the wrong reasons. He said in a recent interview that democracy is dead in India under the governance of NDA. He probably might have said so after getting series of routs in assembly, corporation and panchayat elections. Frustration might be affecting him dearly. Anyways, he has also forgotten what he had said about the democratically elected Prime Minister in public rallies. The words like 'Chowkidar chor hain, maut ka saudagar', etc were coined by him. The darkest chapter in India's history, the Emergency period was the gift of his grandmother. So, according to Rahul Gandhi democracy is safe when the Congress is in power and it is dead when his party is not in power. We feel Indian democracy at present times is vibrant and kicking.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Underdeveloped Nalbari

This small town in the northern belt of the Brahmaputra has produced many eminent personalities who have gone to carve their name nationally and internationally. Nalbari town has remained underdeveloped in roads, tourism, electricity and water logging. Over the years all the major parties (Congress, AGP, BJP) got chance to represent themselves in the assembly. The present MLA Ashok Sarma is a complete failure. People have started to dub him as 'Commission MLA'. In the ensuing election BJP should change their candidate. I am sure the BJP must have much more competent and qualified person in their ranks. Likewise, the Congress made a mistake last time by fielding a non local candidate. This time they should give chance to a deserving local person.

Nalbari is one of the highest literate districts of the State. It is an insult for the people of mega party like BJP fielding an undergraduate candidate. Ashok Sarma is nothing but a misfit for the prestigious constituency like Nalbari. It was only due to the 'Modi wave' and alternative option from other parties Ashok Sarma emerged victorious. Hopefully this time around both the Congress and the BJP would field capable people so as to give the voters of Nalbari to elect the best one.

Tanveer Mullah Haq,

Nalbari.