Letters to The Editor

Paperless Budget



It is highly appreciable regarding the recent decision taken by the Finance Minister to go paperless for the current session of Budget 2021. The move to go paperless is much needed and a late move aimed at improving the productivity in the Parliament House. The move may help to emulate the currently followed paperless system in the other parliamentary bodies like the European Union, United Nations General Assembly, etc. Further, the Ministry of Finance is suggested to promote its activities through extensive outreach programs across various social media channels and PIB News Website, thus depending less on the paper-based communication system. The move will only result in effective communication, promote extensive outreach and foster a better and productive business environment.

Varun Dambal

Bangalore.

Farmers' agitation

The widespread violence by the protesting farmers deserves to be condemned. The Red Fort, the pride of India, was vandalized. A flag of a particular religion was hoisted atop the fort. Protesters tried to mow down policemen. Brandishing swords, protesters chased and attacked them. Several policemen were injured, many hospitalized, with some in the ICU. The events have left the nation aghast. The perpetrators of violence should be brought to book. Some antisocial elements seem to have infiltrated the farmers' stir. Farmers should choose the path of dialogue, not violence. Repeal of laws cannot be through coercion. The laws have been repealed only through a democratic process. The agitation should be withdrawn or suspended to pave the way for a fruitful dialogue. Farmers should know that they are fast losing the sympathy of the people.

Chandan Kumar Nath,

Sorbhog.

Republic Day

January 26 is supposed to be one of the most significant days of the Indian calendar. But a horde of hooligans converted this year's Republic Day into a shameful one. It is heard that another flag was hoisted near our National Flag.

Our country got independence and the blood of many people were shed for quiet some time. Our country is an example of unity in diversity. There are some unscrupulous people to divide our country. We should remain alert.

Putul Sarma,

Biswanath Chariali.

Teachers & mid-day meal

Among the developing countries of the third world, the children of our country suffer the most from malnutrition. About 70 per cent of children in the country are malnourished from birth. Mother's breast milk also dries up. However, due to poverty, they also suffer from malnutrition. These mothers do not even get a glimpse of the special hygiene requirements that are required for the health of their unborn child and for the welfare of the unborn child. So they give birth to sick and handicapped children. This is the case for 70 per cent of mothers in such countries. Malnourished children are born in poor families. These children grow up suffering from malnutrition. As the school age approaches, the government's policy is to send every child to school. The government has also made some special laws and regulations for this purpose. One of them is providing nutritious lunch to the students of the school. This rule has been going on for three or four decades. Kitchens have been set up in schools to provide nutritious lunch to the children. A cook has also been hired to prepare the lunch. The Education department has entrusted the headmasters of the respective schools to ensure proper feeding of the students of each school. It is unfortunate that some greedy headmasters steal items such as rice, daliya, potatoes, onion, mustard oil, spices, etc., which are allotted for the students' lunch. In the meantime, we have noticed that such unexpected and derogatory news is being disseminated in newspapers and electronic media. Such incidents are very common in our State. On the other hand, there is also the question between parents and conscious citizens as to how nutritious and hygienic food that is given to the child every noon is really. Our demand along with the parents of the students should be regularly monitored by the authorities concerned of the education department so that the school-going children can get a truly nutritious diet. All teachers, including the headmaster of the school, should monitor it.

It should be kept in mind that the child is the future citizen of the country. How can a child suffering from malnutrition and poor health be able to fulfill his/her responsibilities and duties towards a country after acquiring citizenship? On the other hand, suffering from malnutrition and poor health, how to become self-reliant. Teachers should keep in mind that the future of a nation or a country depends on the child. Perhaps, that is why great English romantic poet William Wordsworth, said "The child is the father of man".

Heramba Nath,

Kamrup.

Gujarat Information Commission

It refers to a former Chief Minister of Gujarat and some others demanding for a full-bench review of two different orders issued by the Gujarat State Information Commission imposing a life-time ban on some individuals on any further filing of RTI applications because of their bombarding the public authorities concerned by filing a number of RTI applications. But if the RTI Act does not allow Information Commissions to impose such a ban on misusers, it also does not give power to Information Commissions to review order of a single bench by a full bench of the Commission.

The urgent need is to tighten RTI Act by amending rules (and not the Act) to be commonly adopted by all Central and State public authorities. RTI fees of negligible Rs 10 fixed long time back in the year 2005 should be uniformly fixed for all Central and State public authorities to be Rs 50 but inclusive of copying charges of first twenty pages. But no further fees for filing First Appeals and Second Appeals may be there as has been imposed by some States like Chhattisgarh. Order of the Punjab High Court High Court for compulsorily filing Identity Proof with all RTI applications and appeals should be implemented. But at the same time, the RTI Act should be made even more user-friendly by accepting repeated recommendations of Central Information Commissions both through verdicts and administrative communication to issue special RTI stamps in denominations of rupees 2, 10 and 50. Provision of accepting post-free RTI applications addressed to Central public authorities presently at about 4500 post-offices should be extended to all about 160,000 post offices in the country.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal,

Delhi