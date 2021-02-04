Letters to THE EDITOR 

Laudable effort by Lurinjyoti & AJP



It's really heart-warming, and extremely laudable of Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) to its efforts to form an Economic Planning Advisory Council (refer to The Sentinel of 2/2/2021) to develop an economic and financial roadmap with short, medium, and long-term objectives. This is, perhaps, for the first time in the history of a newly-launched political party that has tried to make an effort to have a vision, by taking aboard luminaries across the globe, to be headed by Dr. Jaimini Bhagawati, who is a noted economist and a diplomat. It is not clear, though, if the personalities named have given their commitment for this project. Nevertheless, we seem to have a leader and a party which has realized the need to take such an initiative, beyond sloganeering, protests, etc. It would be prudent if the other two newly-launched regional parties come together with the AJP, to have a common vision of Assam, so that issues beyond illegal foreigners, Clause 6, etc., are addressed. A self-reliant Assam and its peoples are more important than mere protection, which is just symbolic.

As such, the recommendations and suggestions of the advisory council may come in handy for any government, willing to make honest efforts for growth and development of Assam and its peoples.

D Bhutia,

Guwahati.