Letters to The Editor

Bhagat Singh: A forgotten hero



Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, the bravest heroes and true patriots were hanged on 23rd March several decades back. They are icons of India's freedom movement, and had inspired a generation of youths to take to fight for India's independence from the British rule. The date of their death is recognized as Martyrs' Day, which is 23rd March every year.

However, of late we the people and the governments, have totally forgotten these revolutionary leaders. This year, there was practically no mention of these patriots in the public forums.

It is a sad commentary of the people in general and the governments at the Centre and in the States that we have forgotten the true patriots.

D Bhutia,

Guwahati.

Are COVID-19 precautions maintained now?

The second wave of COVID-19 is here. Like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Gujarat, in Assam also COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly. But the real question is: are people sensible enough to take precautions?

With the elections approaching, all political parties are busy in their election campaigns, meetings and rallies. The national figures of each and every political party are invited to these meetings. Thousands of people are also called to attend these meetings where protocols -- wearing masks or maintaining social distance -- are hardly followed. Moreover, people are seen roaming carelessly on streets, visiting public places, hanging out in parks, travelling in buses (especially city buses of Guwahati), and gathering at market places without wearing masks and maintaining social distance. The government has laid down strict rules to take adequate precautions like wearing masks, using hand sanitizer, and maintaining social distancing. It has also announced fines on those who do not wear masks. Most of the people don't care the guidelines. The problem is that they don't even want to change their carefree attitude. In fact, it is also noticed that police rarely impose fines on individuals for not wearing masks.

In order to save ourselves, and to avoid the spread of COVID-19 again, it is the bounden duty of the government to remind us the protocol again and again. As responsible citizens, the people should also adhere to COVID protocols. Stay safe and keep others safe.

Murchana Baruah,

Guwahati.

Mobile network

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to highlight the fact that the service being provided by different mobile network service providers is found to be very poor. The network connectivity is bad and the service providers seem to be not accountable to mobile users.

Network connectivity issue is something faced by every individual. The service providers are taking exorbitant amounts yet their service doesn't match up to it. It seems their accountability towards customers is decreasing as swiftly as their service. Firstly, it is very difficult to reach customer service executives and when we connect their solutions are never up to the mark. Their monopoly over the market becomes evident as customer satisfaction is very less appreciated.

I would like to draw the attention of the masses towards this issue as it is a problem faced by almost all in their day-to-day lives. Accountability towards customers must be a priority.

Soumyadeep Das,

Ulubari, Guwahati.

Unique example

Team India once again displayed a never-say-die attitude when they made tremendous comeback to clinch the series after losing the first T20 tamely to English team in the recently concluded T20 bilateral series. Even in the last winter the test team made a stunning comeback after being humiliated in the opening test. Team India comprises players from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Asom to Gujarat which reflects the unity in diversity nature of the country. It's a heavenly feeling when one sees our players from different backgrounds and culture run around the stadium waving the tricolour. It is truly secular India.

Secularism is always by dirty politicians for their selfish interest. Leaders like Kamal Hassan, Mamta Banerjee, Omar Abdullah, Rahul Gandhi, and others who under the guise of secularism practices appeasement and vote bank policy.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati-1

'Lady cab drivers'

Almost all of us nowadays use Ola or Uber booking apps to travel. It has made our lives a bit easier in a city of traffic congestion. We have never seen a lady cab driver as of date. Most ladies will feel comfortable if a lady drives the cab, though night time ride is not a safe bet.

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to request the cab agencies concerned to hire women drivers in cabs taking safety as the top most priority for them.

Purabi Pathak Barua,

Guwahati.

Rise in COVID cases

COVID positive cases are increasing in India day by day. The government has been repeatedly advising people to wear masks, strictly follow rules of social distancing and hand hygiene. However, it is extremely shocking that many politicians on their election campaigns are seen blatantly violating all basic protocols, mindlessly addressing large crowds of people sitting close to each other without wearing masks. As the electioneering heats up, we are likely to witness many more instances of open violations of COVID norms in the coming days. If the authorities do not act strictly on all these matters right now, coronavirus positive cases may very well shoot up to an uncontrollable and dangerous level very soon.

Chandan Kumar Nath,

Sorbhog.

COVID regulations

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to highlight the fact that COVID-19 cases are again on the rise and in light of it, the government has issued fresh regulations making wearing of masks compulsory. Yet it is seen that the public is not adhering to the rules.

As mentioned above, with a rapid rise in cases, it has again been mandated to wear masks. But with the decline in new cases since the turn of the year and also the vaccination drive from the government, people have become less aware towards the need to wear masks in public places. With the new regulations coming into effect, people still are seen without masks, putting their lives and that of others at risk. There should be stricter vigilance over the application of the new rules.

Thus concluding, I would like to appeal to the people through your columns to abide by the rules and wear masks to keep themselves and others safe with an overall rise in COVID cases countrywide.

TrishnaTalukdar,

Guwahati.

BJP's silence over CAA

The State BJP has not mentioned anything about the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act in its manifesto. The people of Assam have opposed the implementation of the CAA, and they have been demanding the BJP government at the Centre not to implement the Act in the State. If the Act is implemented in the State, several lakhs of Bangladeshi Hindu people, now living illegally in Assam, will get a legal right to live in the State permanently. The indigenous people in Assam also fear that the settlement of lakhs of Bangladeshi Hindu people would make them a minority in their own State.

Maheswar Deka,

Rangia.

Problems in Tezpur city

Parking problem is being faced by both the people who live in Tezpur and the ones who are visiting the city. Despite taking parking fees in the Gela Pukhuri area, no proper facility is being provided. In the Gela Pukhuri area, people charge money to use the toilet. However, the condition of the toilets is very poor. What is the need of charging money if cleanliness is not maintained?

Such problems show the irresponsibility of the municipality corporation towards making the areas clean. I request the authorities concerned to ensure cleanliness in the areas.

Manish Kashyap,

Tezpur.