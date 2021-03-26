Letters to The Editor

About 10 years without a bridge

Through this column of your esteemed daily I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to a small village named Moudunga in Howraghat. The village, which falls partially in Hojai district and in Karbi Anglong district, has a river passing through it. It has been more than 10 years, and yet no bridge has been built after the wooden bridge there collapsed. While many footbridges are built in Guwahati, villages are being neglected. There are many children who attend schools in the town. They have to take a longer and serpentine route. It is high time the authorities concerned looked into it.

Dixsha Hasnusa,

Howraghat

Traffic jam at Maligaon

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards traffic jams in Maligaon due to the construction of a new flyover there. The jam is taking place not only because of the construction, but also for the bad driving behaviour of city buses and cars. It happens daily in school and office-going time, as a result of which students, government and non-government employees and many others are unable to reach their respective places on time. Moreover, ambulances also do not get their way to reach their spots where they are needed. If the traffic police take some necessary steps to reduce such traffic jams, it will be very helpful for the citizens.

Bhaskar Nath,

CU, Guwahati

Of Mamata

As the first phase of the month-long eight-phase poll in West Bengal is nearing, the political heat is soaring in that State. The BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is trying to bloom lotus in the State. Mamata Banerjee, who is vying for a hattrick, seems to be nervous this time around. Her body language says it all when she complained to EC blaming the BJP for the mishap when she suffered a minor fracture in her leg. Unfortunately for her that game plan boomerang and now she has raised another issue that is about what she calls 'outsiders'. The 'outsiders' whom she is blaming for damaging West Bengal's image are all from Uttar Pradesh, citizens of India. The real outsiders who have destroyed West Bengal are Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, whom she always considers her own.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati-1.

Pedestrians'

inconvenience

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the fact that the reconstruction of the footpath near Zoo Tiniali is creating problems for the pedestrians. Small vendors and shopkeepers have to stop their business for many days. It's very difficult for them to run their families. People in the area have a harrowing time as different educational institutions are located in the area. Due to the construction of footpath, people using the road have been bearing the brunt. I request to the authorities concerned to look into the problem.

Niharika Krishnatri,

(niharikakrishnatri@gmail.com)

New COVID protocols

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the increasing Covid-19 cases in India. Till 21 March 2021 the nation reported 46,951 cases. This is the highest since November 1. It has become a concerning topic once again as the second wave of COVID-19 has hit the country, including Assam. New protocols have been issued by the government, mainly on wearing of mask.

On 24 March, the government asked the States and Union Territories to commit local restrictions in public observance of upcoming festivals like Holi, Bihu, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr, etc due to the reports of increasing COVID death cases in many parts of the country like Punjab, Maharashtra etc. It is advised to the states to limit mass gatherings, under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Though new protocols are regulated, it seems citizens are not following the way they should. Regarding upcoming festivals, the rules imposed by the government are a commendable step to break the chain of transmission and reduce the number of new active cases.

Priyanka Deka,

Gauhati University.

Traffic congestion

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I want to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the worsening traffic congestions in Guwahati.

Traffic management in Guwahati, especially in and around Maligaon, Adabari, Ganeshguri etc. areas, is becoming poorer day by day. The ratio of traffic points and traffic police personnel is not proportionate. Even the automated traffic signals are also not properly maintained. Only a few automated traffic signals work. Also the rise in the number of vehicles is creating more traffic jams these days. And the construction of flyovers is adding to the problem.

Commuters have to face a lot of difficulties during the rush hours. Therefore, it is my humble request to the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps to solve the problem and create awareness among people on using public transportation as much as possible.

Anuhita Kachari,

Gauhati University

Wearing masks

Despite daily increase in Covid-19 cases, it is seen that people are not taking to preventive measures. Election meetings and rallies in the State. Rallies were also seen while submitting nomination papers by Assembly poll candidates in the State. Many candidates of various political parties are seen without masks. A section of them is also not maintaining the social distancing norm while attending meetings, rallies etc. This has led the supporters of those candidates and political parties not to follow the preventive measures for tackling Covid-19.

The Government of Assam has recently reintroduced the COVID protocol. I would like to draw the attention of the authority concerned to strictly implement the rules. I would also like to request the public to wear masks in public spaces for their own safety, as well as for the safety of others.

Tushar Bhuyan,

CU, Guwahati

AGP's manifesto

The stance of the AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not found in the party's Assam Assembly poll manifesto that was released recently. The people of Assam are opposed to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act because of its harmful effects on them. On the strength of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, several lakhs of Bangladeshi Hindu people living 'illegally' in Assam after March 24, 1971 will secure a right to live permanently in the state, adding an additional burden to the people in the State. The indigenous people of Assam want every political party, including the Asom Gana Parishad, should oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. As desired by the people in Assam, the Asom Gana Parishad should make its stance on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act public.

Maheswar Deka,

Rangia