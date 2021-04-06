Letters to THE EDITOR

Rare gesture



In an election meeting of the BJP held in Tamulpur recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose above the wavelength of normal politician by displaying a rare gesture. While he was delivering his speech addressed to a large gathering, he noticed suddenly one elderly person who had come to attend the meeting fainting due to dehydration. Immediately the Prime Minister took a pause and instructed the doctors accompanying him to attend the person. The person was at once admitted in a nearby PHC and later on he was declared fit. That person's son later on told the media that he received calls from the PMO even after the meeting was long over enquiring about the health of his father. This is an exemplary gesture from Prime Minister Modi.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

GDP and social work

Economic growth has raised living standards around the world. However, modern economies have lost sight of the fact that the GDP merely measures the size of a nation's economy and doesn't reflect a nation's welfare. Yet policymakers and economists often treat the GDP as an all encompassing unit to signify a nation's development, combining its economic prosperity and societal wellbeing. As a result, policies that result in economic growth are seen to be beneficial for society.

Chandan Kumar Nath,

Sorbhog.

Screening of passengers

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in some States of the country, the State Health Department tightened screening of passengers visiting Assam from other States. All air passengers from Mumbai and Bengaluru disembarking in any airport in Assam will mandatorily need to carry a COVID negative RT-PCR report. This is a good step taken by the Assam government. Some persons take Covaxin vaccine. For the second dose of the vaccine, the hospital authority neither informs the due date as to when to go hospital for the same, nor sends any massage in mobile phone.

Putul Sarma,

Biswanath Chariali.