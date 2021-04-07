Letters to The Editor

People's expectations



The people of Assam are going to get a new government in next few weeks. The number of problems in Assam is numerous. The people of the State want the new government to do its best to develop the state economically, and solve its long-standing problems. Deportation of illegal foreign nationals, solving the problems of floods, erosion and unemployment are considered burning problems in Assam.

Of course, for solving the burning problems in Assam, the State government needs support from the Government at the Centre. The State government will have to request the government at the Centre to lend support for solving the problems in Assam. Moreover, the poor quality of social and economic infrastructure in Assam is considered a problem in the State. There is a scope of improvement in the existing infrastructure in Assam. The new government in Assam will have to build quality infrastructure in order to meet the demands of the people. The new government will have to take a pledge not to fritter away the public money in any manner, and not to get involved in any corrupt practices.

Maheswar Deka,

Rangia.

Be aware ofrare diseases

It is welcome to note that the Union Health & Family Welfare Ministry has approved the National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021. The Rare Diseases Policy aims to lower the high cost of treatment for rare diseases with an increased focus on indigenous research with the help of a National Consortium to be set up with the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare as convener. The research, development, and local production of medicines will lower the cost of treatment for rare diseases. The policy also envisages the creation of a national hospital-based registry of rare diseases, so that adequate data is available for the definition of rare diseases and for research and development related to rare diseases within the country. People need to be aware of rare diseases and take early diagnosis and intervention services for better health.

Amit Singh Kushwaha,

Satna (M.P.)

NRC solution

The mess created by the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam doesn't seem to settle, what with the Union government rejecting the State government's latest demand for additional resources for completing the project. The Centre has pointed out that the State government has not even started issuing the rejection slips to those who have been excluded from the list of citizens and demanded that the exercise be completed on 'mission mode'. The Assam NRC, mandated by the Assam Accord of 1985, monitored by the Supreme Court and published on August 31,2019 had excluded more than 19 lakh people who made about 6 per cent of the total population of the state. The BJP-led State government has already made it clear that it will not accept the register in its present form as a lot of people it considers eligible to be included in it have been left out. It has also called for a re-verification of 30 per cent of names from areas bordering Bangladesh alleging that the entire exercise was rigged with doubtful exclusions and inclusions. Those who have failed to find their names in the register should be issued a rejection slip assigning the reason why they have been left out so that they can approach the Foreigners Tribunal and present their case. With little movement in the process, the lives of those 19 lakhs people have been in limbo ever since the register was published as they are out of the list but cannot seek legal remedy. It's nobody's case that people who are not eligible for citizenship should be granted it, but the process to determine whether a resident is a citizen or not has to be precise, time-bound, transparent and definite. The Assam NRC process qualifies for anything but these. The government must find a speedy just and transparent solution to the vexed issue instead of allowing it to linger on.

Chandan Kumar Nath,

Sorbhog.

Use of smart phones

Smart phones are seen in everyone's pocket. It is seen that most of the teenagers use smart phones. They are learning new technologies, and at the same time their interest in outdoor games or activities is falling fast. It needs no mention that outdoor games make children physically and mentally fit. Hooked on smart phones, some kids are even not interested to talk to their parents. Due to different pressures some teenagers may undergo spells of anxiety and depression.

Sometimes parents are unaware of their children's problems due to less interaction with them. So I would like to request the parents to talk to their children, ask them about what's going in their life, and most importantly, limit them using smart phones.

Niharika Krishnatri,

( niharikakrishnatri@gmail.com )

Decreasing number of buses

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned on the issue of decreasing number of buses due to the State Assembly Election. The number of buses in the street is decreasing, which causes problems for the public. Especially for students, who travel daily in bus, it is difficult to hire Uber or Ola. So, I request the authority concerned to look into the matter and solve it.

Jasminara Begum,

Guwahati.

Pre-partition days

The voting for Assam will conclude on April 6, 2021. In neighbouring West Bengal, there are a few more phases of the poll to go. During this period, the speeches delivered by the leaders of parties like the AIUDF and the TMC made us recall the pre-partition days when the entire country was polarized on communal lines. Assam and West Bengal are facing the 'masala' due to unabated illegal infiltration from across the border of a particular religious group at the behest of the Congress, TMC and the Leftists. In several constituencies dominated by the religious minority community in Assam, the Axomiya culture, tradition, literature and language are being insulted. AIUDF leaders mostly delivered lectures in the Bhatiali language (spoken by the Miya community). Our pride Gamosa was insulted. 'Junior Ajmal' openly said that this time 'daari, lungi and tupi' government will be formed. I am afraid that if the present trend is allowed to continue for the next five years Assam and West Bengal will cease to be part of India. The indigenous people of both the states may face the same fate of the Kashmiri pundits. I sincerely appeal to all the anti-CAA groups to behave like true Indian.

Joel Goyari,

Tangla.

Plastic menace

Polling for Assembly elections is now underway in Assam. Candidates are busy with their own vote banks. But do leaders have time to think for our society?

Plastic is more harmful to the earth than guns, bombs or any nuclear weapons. Pollution and the inhuman torture of man's race on the earth have pushed the beautiful nature into the grip of destruction. The earth's population is likely to feel oxygen deficiency in the next 300 years.

So it is time for the people's representatives and the people to be aware. Can people's representatives ban the use of plastic in their own constituencies? Can we take steps to reduce pollution and torture on nature? So we want a common call from a total of 264 candidates from 126 constituencies in Assam: The people of Assam should stop the use of plastic and thus Assam can be the first plastic free state in the country.

Niyar Deka,

Cotton University.

Traffic jam in Guwahati

I would like to draw the attention of the authority concerned to the awful traffic structure of Guwahati city. The traffic issue is getting worse day by day. If we notice the office/ school hours, between 9 am and 11 am and evening 3 pm and 5 pm, traffic jams in some particular locations of Guwahati city like Paltanbazar, Bharalu, Aadabari, Bhangagarh, Chandmari etc., are so infuriating. This causes troubles in people's day-to-day life as they are not able to reach their destinations on time and the number of accident cases is also rising due to the same. We know that the number of vehicles is increasing with time, but somehow it is not so possible to increase the size of the roads after a certain limit. So it is the responsibility of both traffic police personnel and drivers to follow traffic rules properly. Firm traffic rules should be implemented to tackle this issue. The traffic police personnel should also do their duty honestly.

Tripti Madhuri Borgohain,

Guwahati