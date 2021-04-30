Letters to the Editor

Stress of exams among students



From the esteemed column of your newspaper, I would like to bring your attention to the stress of examinations among students. Stress refers to the mental state or emotional tension or strain that occurs due to demanding circumstances.

Stress can be both positive and negative. During examination time a little stress can motivate someone to put to work. While other times much stress tends to make things out of hand.

Among students, stress is a common emotion when they are worried and under pressure. Sometimes students acquire so much stress that they begin to feel isolated, and their sense of well being is negatively affected. Sometimes it leads students towards depression, makes them irritable, experience anxiety and lose sleep.

To reduce stress among students, they must practice various meditations. It helps the students to feel themselves and think upon their decision about what is effective, and what is not. Students while studying should take small breaks in between to reduce stress. Most importantly students must be made to believe in themselves through family and friends support. Parents should help them by not putting unnecessary pressure or expectation upon them.

Madhuparna Mitra,

Guwahati

A request to the

government

In 2020, we were able to see that how COVID-19 struck us badly, and it was a terrible moment for human beings as so many people lost their lives and many suffered mentally. Now it is seen that the second wave of COVID-19 has struck India. As a result, lockdown and night curfews have been imposed in a few States along with the closing of the educational institutions and postponement of examinations. The lockdown has disproportionately hurt the marginalized communities due to loss of livelihood and lack of food, shelter, health and other basic needs. Due to the increasing number of COVID cases, if the Government again imposes lockdown across the nation, it will be a serious problem for those marginalized people. If the Government along with controlling the COVID cases puts an eye on the mental problems of the people, it will be very helpful for the citizens.

Bhaskar Nath,

Guwahati

Stoic silence

The people are yet to overcome the sudden and untimely death of noted singer Vitali Das due to COVID-19. Through your esteemed daily, I offer my deepest condolences to her family and friends. There are certain questions which are needed to be answered. When the State was witnessing a gradual increase in corona cases why did the members of Bihu committees insist to have the functions? Are Bihu functions more important than the life of the people? Some of the Bihu committee members like Kailash Sarma, Adip Phukhan saw conspiracy from the Government on the SOPs issued. They tried to project a belief among the people that the Government is intentionally trying to destroy Bihu customs and traditions. They protested when the administration asked them to close the Bihu functions by 11 pm. They shouted when the administration asked the Bihu committees to undergo COVID-19 tests 72 hours before the public function. They disagreed with the Government when the latter asked them to sanitize the venue daily. Now the State is paying the price. All Bihu functions should have been cancelled when the State saw a gradual increase in the number of corona cases. COVID has spread to nook and corner of the State, and it has resulted in the closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions. The business is taking a dip, and the worst sufferers are the poor daily wage earners. The irresponsible fun monger Bihu committee members won't understand the current impact the people are having due to precarious COVID situations, and now they are maintaining a stoic silence and hiding behind the doors.

The majority of the Bihu committees have never submitted the audited accounts publicly. Holding Bihu celebrations for a month is a big source of income for the committee members. Artistes earn by their talent but questions remain on the organizers. After all, it is public money through which Bihu functions are held.

Spondon Hazuri,

Biswanath Chariali

Baseless allegations

The Opposition parties are trying to malign the image of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and our Paramilitary forces that are sincerely doing their duty by keeping the EVMs safe. Blaming the EVMs and the ones who are guarding the EVMs has become a very common excuse for the losing parties. Elections are the report card of the ruling party and also the progress card for the Opposition parties. Chances of manipulation are there where ballot papers are used. There are many examples of how certain candidates use muscle power to forcefully capture the polling stations in the past. The Supreme Court has also given clean chit to EVMs. I request every political party to accept the people's verdict gracefully and the winning party or the alliance should work sincerely to fulfil the people's aspirations, and at the same time, the losing party or the alliance should work as a watchdog so that the government doesn't deviate from the promises they made in their manifesto.

Tanveer Mullah Haq,

Nalbari

Vaccine for adults

The decision to allow vaccine for above 18 years is the right step. The current wave of coronavirus has infected the young population more. But the problem is the availability of vaccines. The government must take urgent steps to increase the production and import of vaccines. People are going to line up for vaccine after May 1, along with those requiring the second dose during the same period. All stakeholders, including the Central Government, State governments and the pharma companies producing the vaccines must work in close coordination for the success of the drive.

Chandan Kumar Nath,

Sorbhog

The crowd in the vaccination centres

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the crowd in vaccination centres.

Currently, the second wave of COVID-19 is underway across the country. The Assam Government has set up free vaccination centres in every district. But there has been a huge rush of people at the vaccination centres. They don't follow any COVID protocols. I, therefore, would like to request the authority concerned to make some COVID-appropriate rules to be followed at the vaccination centres.

Himakhi Hazarika,

CU, Guwahati