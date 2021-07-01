Narshimha Rao: The economic liberator: Letter to the Editor

Garh Doul, an important historical site in Tezpur which is also listed as an ASI monument doesn't receive the same footfall as the other attractions in Tezpur. The remains of Garh Doul are dated back to the late 7th and early 8th century though some of these remains are still not surveyed. If myths are to be taken true Garh Doul was used by King Banasura to keep his daughter Usha away from Aniruddha, the grandson of Lord Shri Krishna. There were many attempts by Aniruddha to get hold of Usha but Banasura kept changing the hideouts of Usha. Garh Doul also happens to be one of those hideouts. The State Archaeological Survey Department has long promised the construction of a park to attract visitors to the site but it has still not come true. The site is located in a place that is surrounded by nothingness and is not safe to visit after dark as it is devoid of proper lighting. I urge the State government and especially the department of culture to prepare a list of such important archaeological sites which need attention. The government should chalk out a plan to give these sites a new lease of life.

Loving yourself is an art. How to make our own life beautiful is upon us. A high-profile job or millions of followers on social media is not always the source of happiness we wish for.

If we want there are a lot of activities available on our closed campus. It is a time when we can focus on knowing our capabilities. We can spend time dealing with hobbies like painting, dancing, singing etc.

In this digitalized era we all are running for success. We live in a society where success is more important. Nowadays people spend more time on social media. That has become the main reason for depression. We never try to find out our capabilities instead of that we always blame ourselves. The struggle is part of success. During this pandemic, everything seems to be very much complicated and complex. The youths are not sure about their future. We don't know what will happen to our careers after this pandemic.

The ongoing Euro 2020 is producing some thrilling matches which have hooked every football fan on the planet. The ambience that is generated before the beginning of the match is a sight to behold. When the two opposing teams line up before the commencement of the game and sing their respective national anthems passionately along with their supporters in the gallery truly raise the patriotic adrenaline. Can we expect the same passion when our soccer or hockey or cricket teams clash with Pakistan? I am afraid that same zeal might be missing as we have bundles of people like Mehbooba Mufti, Asaduddin Owaisi, Badruddin Ajmal, Farooq Abdullah, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Javed Akhtar and a few others whose bodies are in India but their souls are in Pakistan. There are many past instances where crackers were burst on the streets celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in Hockey and Cricket. This is the secularism of the Indian style.

Some unexpected news makes people sad. One rape after another in our State has struck a chord in the minds of the people. Across the country, doctors, MPHWs (Male) and other medical personnel have risked their lives to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and have been recognized as first-line COVID warriors. It is a matter of great shame that at that time a great and pious profession like the medical service in Assam was tarnished and two doctors were accused of heinous charges like rape. The entire Assamese society is ashamed of the indigenous context. Within a week, two such heinous incidents took place in the city of Dibrugarh, one of the first medical colleges in Assam. On June 24, a doctor of a private hospital in Dibrugarh district was arrested by the police on the charge of raping a fellow doctor. Meanwhile, a registrar of the surgical department of Assam Medical College and Hospital was arrested on Monday (June 28) on charges of intimidating and raping a doctor on duty in Dhemaji. These two unfortunate incidents have not only embarrassed the doctor community in Assam but also embarrassed and worried the conscious citizens of the State. How could such a heinous act be done by a doctor who is like the incarnation of God?

Had the nation persisted by socialism these things would not have been possible. The majority of the Indians dream would have been 'Roti, Kapra aur Makan'. The opening of these new ventures like malls, multiplexes, showrooms, etc is generating employment opportunities. Poverty and unemployment have gone down to an extent (though due to the pandemic both are showing a bit upward trend). He too like many unsung heroes of Congress primarily due to over worshipping of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi has gone to oblivion. Truly, PV Narshimha Rao is the father of modern India.

Some of his party even went to the extent that he was selling the country to the capitalists. The dynamic PM was in no mood to relent as he pursued his open economic policies. Today when someone goes shopping at malls, dine at a 5-star hotel, drive a luxurious car, wear branded clothes, travel by air for a holiday, are all due to the economic liberalization policies of PV Narshimha Rao.

Late PV Narshimha Rao took oath as 10th Prime Minister of India on 21st June 1991, after 45 years of Nehruvian socialist rule of the country, though for a brief period of 17 months of Janata rule. PV Narshimha Rao became the first person to sit on the Prime Minister's chair from the southern region of India. At the time when he took charge, India was facing economic, social and geopolitical disasters. Our country had to trade pledge gold to pay for oil. Corruption was at its peak leading to scarcity of essential items, hunger all-time high, squalor and lawlessness. Anyone owning a telephone and a Maruti car was considered rich (of course it took 8-10 years waiting period to get a telephone line). Flying in an aeroplane was a dream for the middle class. The society was fragmented that led to frequent clashes between different castes. On the other hand, Punjab was on verge of collapse, Jihadis took over Kashmir, Assam under the grip of ULFA militancy, Tamil Nadu was full of LTTE sympathizers and terrorists. The ride was extremely rough for PV Narshimha Rao as he didn't have a full majority in the Parliament. The JMM continuously blackmailed the government which he later managed by bribing the leaders of JMM. His liberal economic policies had no takers as commies, liberals, and presstitutes criticized him severely like they are doing to the incumbent Narendra Modi.

Of late there is a lot of discussion in the public, at the behest of politicians, regarding population control, and directed at a particular minority community. This is quite amusing and interesting too.

Studies and research have repeatedly shown that population growth is not influenced by religion (Iran or even Bangladesh are examples), or for that matter, large families are not confined to a or a few religious communities. Rather, population growth is influenced by ignorance (or lack of education), economic and societal positions, especially of women. It is well known that even today, that the average family size in rural areas is larger than that of urban areas.

The rate of decadal population growth in India, overall, is continuously showing a declining trend in recent decades.

The recent publication by the Lancet, the reputed peer-reviewed medical journal, analyses that the population of India would decline to around 130 crores by the end of the century. The replacement rate of the population would lower than mortality. Of course, the study reveals, the population of the country is likely to increase and peak to around 160 crores, in a couple of decades, from the current level of around 135 crores. This may have a severe impact on society, especially if the old aged population, by far, outnumber the young ones.

It is to be noted that China, a country having a population larger than India, started allowing couples to have a third child.

The average age of Indians is growing older, with more people in the higher age groups. With better medical facilities, the longevity of people would also increase. With more people in the higher age groups (with low or nil economic productivity or income), more people, with economic productivity would be required, additionally to support those who are ageing.

In the days of modern science, when education and awareness hold the key to progress, society must be alert so that it would not be doomed in future for its actions today and fall prey to selfish themes aroused by politicians, of different hues.

D Bhutia,

Guwahati.

A well-dressed writer

Dressing well is an art and if we embrace this art we will remain a step ahead in life from others who do not. A well-dressed man or a woman oozes confidence and people always tend to respect a man or a woman who is confident about oneself. Dressing well also helps us think differently and gives a zing to our thoughts. I still remember a line from one of the books by late Homen Borgohain where he says that he always used to bathe and dress fine before writing something. It helped him to think better and also opened new vistas of thinking. It will not be wrong to say that people not only respected him for the brilliance he penned but also for the well-dressed man he was. I cannot think of another Assamese writer who dresses as fine as of late Borgohain. Some writers who were known in the literature world for their fine dressing style were F Scott Fitzgerald, Oscar Wilde, Voltaire, Charles Baudelaire, Mark Twain to name a few. It is great to think that even our Homen Borgohain is no less than any Twain or Fitzgerald.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur.

Separate time zone for Northeast

There is an urgent need to take on a sustained campaign for a separate time zone for the NE Region as we are making colossal wastage of productive working hours in the day by following one national time zone called Indian Standard Time (IST). As the health experts opine that the sunlight has a positive impact on the biological clocks of humans and so the optimal use of individual energy can be achieved in quality works in the extended sunlight hours. Since the Centre is opposed to two time zones citing 'strategic reasons', the State Government on its own should follow separate local time based on daylight hours due to early sunrise and early sunset. Such local time should be enforced in the offices, public enterprises, facilities etc under the State jurisdiction, business establishments, factories with suitable adjustment of elongated daylight hours due to late sunset from April to September. By adopting suitable local time advancing by 1.5-2 hours the State stands to benefit from improved work efficiency due to longer use of daylight hours and also to gain in energy-saving which shall be a welcome step in this power deficit State. Moreover, Assam should also take the lead in unison with other States in the region to pitch strongly for two time zones in the country with the Centre.

Pannalal Dey,

Guwahati.

False complaint against Akhil

That the Court of Special Judge, NIA in Guwahati, on 22 June, acquitted Akhil Gogoi along with Jagjit Gohain and Bhupen Gogoi of all the charges framed against them under the UAPA. It has been made clear that the political plot has been hatched against Akhil, one of the strongest torchbearers of the anti-CAA movement. Since Akhil was harassed for a long time because of false complaints and false evidence, will the complainant and the witnesses be made legally admit the liability for an innocent person's suffering?

Should such people be let off scot-free? These questions arise because there are provisions in the IPC to punish a person who intentionally lodges a false complaint and gives false evidence in any stage of a judicial proceeding and hence tries to sway the verdict in a court case.

Dipen Gogoi,

Jorhat.

Right man

A lot of question marks were raised when Keshab Mahanta was given the charge of the State's Health Minister. The earlier incumbent had raised the bar when he worked tirelessly and singlehandedly fought against the first wave of COVID-19. The mutant variant which is causing the second wave is far more lethal and virulent. The developed states of the country had to impose a complete lockdown but due to the untiring efforts of Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, doctors, nurses, paramedics, lab technicians, cleaners, sweepers, ambulance drivers, Assam didn't have total lockdown for a single day. The Minister's sudden visit to the hospitals late at night keeps all the doctors and staff on their toes. The recovery rate and testing numbers were proportionately higher than in many advanced States. On June 28, when 12 COVID positive patients expired in GMCH, Keshab Mahanta made a sudden visit past midnight to take stock of the ground realities of the hospital. He found that some senior specialist doctors were missing from the duty. He immediately asked the Superintendent of the hospital to take action against erring doctors. Such alertness from the concerned Minister would raise the morale of those sincere staff and also boast the conference of the public over the government hospitals. I hope Keshab Mahanta would be a role model for the other cabinet ministers.

Manthan Rudra Kashyap,

Boko.

Black fungus and oral health

In the current scenario, black fungus is another name of terror for many. Previously it was a rare fungal infection caused by a common black fungus found in our environment. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic and changing Public Health Scenario it has become an epidemic. The Central Government has already issued special notification regarding the black fungus infection or Mucormycosis.

Black fungus infection or Mucormycosis is caused by a black fungus found in our environment. Most of us generally exposed to this fungus but only immune-compromised people can suffer from its infection. Preexisting medical conditions like diabetes, high iron content in blood, lower WBC in blood, Cancers, organ transplantations, various kidney diseases along with long-term use of steroids and other immune suppressant drugs may cause the reduced immunity.

Together with the use of industrial oxygen in the treatment of COVID patients, excessive use of Zinc, Hot Steam and use of unhygienic mask are a few causes that are thought to be responsible for the spread of Black fungus infection or Mucormycosis.

In the initial stage, the fungus can enter the body through the mucous membrane of the nose and sinus and gradually spread to the eye, oral cavity, brain, lungs, skin, stomach and even in the entire body. In many cases, its initial symptom can be seen inside the oral cavity or face. Black discharge from nose along with swollen gums, mobility of one or multiple teeth without having any other cause, swollen palate and palatal ulcers along with a colour change are some symptoms that generally seen inside oral cavity due to Black fungus infection or Mucormycosis. One should take immediate medical advice in case of the onset of such symptoms. To manage black fungus infection multidisciplinary doctor's team is essential comprising a medical team and a surgical team. Due to the nature of infection death rate is very high among infected persons. So preventive measures and early detection of infection play a crucial role in the managing of Black fungus infection or Mucormycosis. In this regards, everybody should be aware of the nature and early symptoms of the infection. Adequate hygiene should be practised in case of home isolation of Covid positive patients and in the post-Covid stage too. It is necessary to change the mask regularly. In case of use of oxygen therapy at home, sterile and distilled water should be used in the oxygen cylinder and it is also necessary to change the water regularly. Adequate precautions should be taken while administering steam therapy so that hot steam couldn't burn the mucous membrane of the nose and mouth. Those who are using steroid and other medicines for the long term in the post-Covid stage should take regular medical advice.

Dr Rupam Choudhury,

BDS,MPH

( Choudhuryrupam16@gmail.com )

PV Narasimha Rao should be honoured with Bharat Ratna

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are dragging the oldest national party of India namely Congress like directors of a Private Limited Company. They could have rather benefitted Congress from the stigma of being a dynastic party at least to some extent if they would have offered their respect to departed former party president and Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth-anniversary on June 28. But their failure to do so reminded people of this great nation about great disrespect done to the best Prime Minister from Congress party PV Narsimha Rao when his body was not allowed to enter the party headquarters in New Delhi. What more, grandson NV Subhash of the departed leader made shocking media revelation (DNA 28.06.2021) that his family was prompted during the illness of the great leader by other Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad to take his body to Hyderabad rather than cremating in New Delhi. Such a pre-mature attitude was below humanity. Gulam Nabi Azad should clear the position in this regard.

PV Narsimha Rao set an example by heading a non-majority government for full five years term. His style of working silently and taking in confidence the then Opposition leader in crucial matters of national importance proved beyond doubt that he performed his devotion and duty to the nation rising above petty party politics. He trusted an Opposition leader rather than his Foreign Minister to head the Indian delegation at a crucial Geneva meet. His bold decision on the devaluation of the rupee to save India from bankruptcy was taken in consultation with the Opposition leader rather than his cabinet colleagues. His silence and the undisclosed role became the background for Ram Janmbhoomi Temple at Ayodhya. His initiative to improve relations with Israel became crucial in India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. Present BJP government should honour such a grand former Prime Minister with Bharat Ratna as also demanded by several BJP leaders, a well-deserved honour like given to other national leaders from Congress like including Sardar Patel and Pranab Mukerjee.

Madhu Agrawal,

Delhi.



