The second wave of Corona

Asurvey by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has revealed four key points that may help to understand the dire strait of the Covid-19 in the country, perhaps to curb the ever-increasing corona. Find a way to help. One, the second outbreak of Coronavirus in March this year is probably due to a lack of 'meaningful antibodies' in sero-positive individuals. Second, vegetarian diets are high in fibre, which also plays a role in strengthening the body against COVID. Finally, people with blood group 'O' have a lower risk of developing COVID-19, while people with blood group 'B' and 'AB' have a higher risk.



The study was conducted by a team of 140 doctors and scientists on 10,427 people who underwent CSIR in 17 states and two Union Territories. They work in 40 labs or have family members. According to the study, the corona peaked during the first wave in September 2020 and has since declined in new cases in the country since October. Now the question is why the second wave came? Before answering, be aware that antibodies (nucleocapsid) antibodies provide long-term carriers of viral exposure or infection. The study states that the average sero positivity among its volunteers was 10.14 per cent, which means that India had a large number of recovered immune individuals by September 2020, especially those using high contact workers and public transport. Among the people, there was a decrease in new cases.

But if this type of immunity is not needed in the future to prevent infection, the same applies to the most affected areas (such as Maharashtra, Delhi, etc.), then the antibodies to prevent infection become very low after five to six months.

Which increases the risk of re-infection: The survey found that about 20 per cent of sero-positive individuals lacked 'meaningful antibodies'. Therefore, after the peak of the disease in September 2020, the second wave of infection started in March 2021, which is expected to explode by mid-May and then, according to University of Michigan Professor Bhramar Mukherjee, the daily rate of infection in India is 8-10. There could be millions of new cases and an average of 4,500 deaths a day with COVID.

It may be recalled that in September 2020, experts were predicting a second wave of corona in India in March-April 2021, which would be even more worrying than before and would require more oxygen. That is why similar reports were published in Lacante. But unfortunately India's political leadership did not take it seriously. In January this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly declared that India had not only overcome the epidemic but was also an inspiration to other countries. At a meeting in February 2021, national office-bearers of the ruling BJP lauded the Prime Minister's "efficient, sensitive, dedicated and far-sighted leadership" for overcoming Covid. Because, according to their estimates, "everything was fine" in the country (and it was going to be fine), the Indian vaccine (which was contracted with the companies in January 2021) to gain political respect and acclaim The United States had signed agreements with nine companies in May 2020 alone (sold to 90 countries or given away for free).

Medical oxygen exports also nearly doubled compared to last year. The situation here is that both vaccines and oxygen are in short supply. Not only that, our political leadership has been busy with religious programmes (such as Aquarius) and election rallies, inviting crowds, as if Covid has no problem. As a result, there is a severe shortage of essential medicines and oxygen, patients and the dead are not being accommodated from the hospital to the cemetery, and infections and deaths are on the rise. The disease cannot be controlled by removing this worrying situation from the media, Facebook and Twitter, blaming the opposition and putting the responsibility on the states. It is true that there has been a flurry of misinformation and fake news on social media, from how the virus spreads to its alleged treatment but there is no point in government control over social media because sharing the right information on it. Doing so also helps the government and people get oxygen, plasma, medicines etc. when they ask for help.

Hospitals have also posted beds and oxygen notices via Twitter. When the government system collapses, social workers, NGOs and volunteers set up the equipment based on information received through social media. Pictures on social media have exposed the leopards of burning cheetahs and official hospital data. It is on social media that people are sharing their grief and encouraging each other. The Prime Minister is right to say that the second wave has shaken the country. It is a good thing that they are now willing to 'accept the advice of experts and scientists' to deal with it.