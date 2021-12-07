Bihar Police Constable Result 2021 Announced: Here's How to Check

The CSBC (Central Selection Board of Constable), Bihar has now declared the Bihar Police Constable Results 2021 making the merit list available on its official website csbc.bih.nic.in.



The candidates those who have appeared in the written examination held in the month of March this year can now check and download their results list from the website given.

The Physical Endurance Test of Physical Eligibility Test for the selected candidates of Bihar Police Constable will be conducted on Wednesday 8 December 2021. The hall ticket for the Physical Eligibility Test was earlier released on 16 November 2021.

The selection will be made on the basis of the last and final stage after completing and qualifying in both the written examination as well as the physical eligibility test. The written examinations were earlier organized from March 14 to March 21 and a total number of 1020471 candidates applied in the exam held across the state.

This drive of recruitment for the selection of candidates for Bihar Police Constable is carried out by the Central Selection Board, Bihar to fill the vacancy of a total number of 8415 posts.

Steps to Check and Download the Bihar Police Constable Result 2021:

• Firstly go to the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar which is csbc.bih.nic.in.

• On the homepage that appeared on your screen, select the section given as 'Bihar Police.'

• Select the link available as "Results: Written Examination for PET of Bihar Police Constable."

• The Merit list of Bihar Police Constable Result 2021 will appear on your screen.

• Find your results by searching with your roll number.

• Download the pdf file to have easy access whenever required.

• Take a printout of the merit list provided in pdf format for future use.

