GURET 2021: Application Form, Exam Dates, Entrance Syllabus, Pattern and more

Gauhati University Research Entrance Test is an entrance test, which the university organises every year, for assessing applicants, who are eligible to get a seat in the PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) program or M.Phil (Masters of Philosophy) program. Various specialisations are available in these courses. The Central Application Process (CAP) is followed for the process of admission.

The GURET exam is to be conducted in the second week of August 2021. The notification for the online registration of GURET is yet to be announced. The final date of submitting the application form and the date of declaration of result will soon be notified. In the previous year, the GURET was conducted on 24th November 2020.

The GURET exam is to be conducted in the second week of August 2021. The notification for the online registration of GURET is yet to be announced. The final date of submitting the application form and the date of declaration of result will soon be notified. In the previous year, the GURET was conducted on 24th November 2020. The departments that offer PhD program & MPhil program, under Gauhati University, include...

Applied Sciences Arabic Anthropology Assamese Bio Engineering and Technology Bengali Geography Hindi Geological Sciences, History, Instrumentation and USIC Information Technology Law, Linguistics, Library and Information Science Bodo Biotechnology Business Administration Botany Clinical Psychology Chemistry Commerce Computer Science Communication and Journalism Education Economics MIL and Literary Studies Mathematics Philosophy Persian Physics Psychiatric Nursing Political Science Psychology Education Electronics & Communication Engineering Education English Language Teaching English Environmental Science Sociology Sanskrit Zoology Women's Studies

Gauhati University is well-known for the versatility it offers in its courses. Being established in the year 1948, it has gained tremendous fame and achievement till today. It has received its accreditation from the UGC (University Grant Commission). The university is located in Jalukbari, Guwahati.

Gauhati University is ranked 72 in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Also, it is ranked 42 among all the other universities in the year 2020. Since 2016, it has maintained a well rank and gradually rose in its achievement.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council have credited an "A" to Gauhati University. Under this university, there are a total of 341 colleges. The library of the university, which is known as the "Krishna Kanta Handique Library", is considered to be the largest library in Assam. The library has around 8,50,000 books, journals, and magazines. The library is also known for its collection of 5,000 manuscripts which are extremely valuable, due to its ancient origin, which could be more than 300 years old.

In the previous year, i.e., 2020, GURET was held on 9th November. The pattern of the test included 120 MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions). Each correct answer carried 4 marks, and each incorrect answer received a negative 1 mark. For the unattempted answer, no marks were rewarded.

For the Arabic department, there were 4 seats, 15 seats for the Assamese department, 1 for Bengali, 3 for Bodo, 2 for Communication and Journalism, 10 for Economics, 6 for Education, 14 for English, and many more. Similarly, for the year 2021, a list will be declared with the available number of seats for each department. These seats are for the PhD program offered at Gauhati University.

GURET 2021 Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must be a post-graduate degree in the field applied for. It may include Science or Arts or Management or Law or Engineering or Medicine, etc. The minimum percentage in post-graduate, to be eligible to apply, is 55%. For candidates who belong to SC or ST or OBC or are differently-abled, there is a relaxation in the percentage requirement. They need to have a minimum of 50%. The differently-abled candidate's proportion of disability must be more than 40% to get the relaxation. Candidates who pursued M.Ed can go for PhD in the Department of Education. The topic for research must be related to education, curriculum, educational technology, teaching methodologies, and several more. Candidates who appeared or will appear for the final semester of their post-graduate course can also apply for GURET. However, they have to provide their result before the concerned department releases the final list of meritorious students for admission. Also, if a candidate is engaged in a private or public sector job, she or he can apply for the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) program. The only requirement is that they have to give a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their employer before their admission into the program take place.

GURMET Entrance Selection Procedure

The selection procedure for the PhD or M.Phil program is completely based on merit. A candidate must have the qualifying marks in the screening test, which is the Gauhati University Research Eligibility Test (GURET).

The entire test has two sections. One section is for computer knowledge, reasoning abilities, and general aptitude. The other section is related to subject-based knowledge.

However, candidates who have qualified for the following tests- UGC-JRF, ICAR and ICMR-JRF, DBT-JRF, a National Level Fellowship, are not required to seat for GURET, they can directly appear for the counselling session. Also, candidates who have achieved a scholarship, provided by a national agency like MHRD, Inspire Fellowship, etc., are exempted from appearing in the test.

Candidates, who are exempted from appearing in the exam, are not directly selected for admission to the PhD or MPhil program. This is just a privilege for their merit and qualification. They get the opportunity to directly sit for the counselling round. A candidate can have the privilege of this opportunity only once. She or he will not be exempted from the test if he or she misses the counselling session.

The final marks and merit list of GURET will be published on the official website.

GURET Structure

The structure of GURET is divided into two parts. The first part assesses a candidate's knowledge of fundamental computer, mental ability, teaching knowledge and research. The second part focusses on the candidate's proficiency in their concerned subject. The complete time period of the test is two hours.

The number of question for General Awareness is 10 and for the concerned subject is 40. The section of General Awareness carries 20 marks and the concerned subject carries the remaining marks. The total mark of GURET is 100. Each correct answer carries 2 marks, and each incorrect answer carries 0.5 marks. The counselling round is organized in the concerned department. The questions, which are unattempted, carry no marking.

GURET 2021 Application Process

The GURET application form consists of the following details- personal details, educational details, admission particulars, upload of documents, and personal statement. The entire process has three sections, which include the Central Application Process (CAP), GURET, and Counselling.

The completion of the CAP doesn't imply that a candidate has been selected for the program of PhD. All the applicants have to follow and complete the process of CAP and fill the form. Even students who have received a fellowship or any kind of scholarship have to complete the CAP. In terms of international students, they can visit IRW (International Relations Wings) and start filling the application form.

Steps to Apply for GURET

The candidate must visit the official website of the Gauhati University, which is http://web.gauhati.ac.in/gu-ret The second step is to log in by providing an active email address and contact number. The third step is to complete the form with educational and professional details. The fourth step involves uploading of scanned passport size photograph. The next step is to pay the required fees of CAP, which is Rs. 1000 by using a debit card or credit card or internet banking.

For International Candidates

Candidates, who are not of Indian origin, can also apply for the PhD program offered at Gauhati University. These candidates are not a resident of India. These candidates do not need to apply for the GURET rather there are different procedures that are to be completed in order to be eligible to pursue a PhD. The eligibility condition for these candidates is that they have to complete their post-graduation. The least percentage expected in their post-graduation is 55%. In details, the applicants must complete an overall 17 years of education. This includes 12 years of education in school, 3 years in the undergraduate course, and 2 years in the post-graduate course. This is one of the major requirements to get selected for the PhD or MPhil program at Gauhati University. International candidates have to show their proficiency in English. These can be achieved by appearing in tests, such as IELTS, TESOL, TOEFL, and many more. Or, they can provide evidence of receiving education in English for a long period of time. The concerned department will take into consideration the candidate's merit, reference letter, and marks scored in a standardized test, for example, GRE. International candidates are not required to pay any kind of fees. They just have to visit IRW (International Relations Wing) and understand the entire process.

Reservation of Seats in GURMET



The seats offered to candidates are based on certain criteria of reserved seats which are shown below-

There are 7 seats for the category of SC. 10 seats for ST Plains and 5 seats for ST Hills. 15 seats for OBC and MOBC. The differently-abled candidates occupy 3% of the seats in each discipline. One seat is reserved for the son or daughter of the permanent GU employees. 10 seats and 5 seats are for Fringe villagers and Ex GU employees respectively. 20% of seats are reserved for candidates of different universities in each department. 5 seats are reserved for NCC and NSS.

GURET Entrance Syllabus

The syllabus for GURET consists of topics from the following subjects-

Mental Ability, Reasoning and Aptitude, Research Methodology, Computer Awareness, Concerned Subject.

The section of the concerned subject has both MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) as well as descriptive questions.

The topics for the specific subject is the same as the syllabus of the post-graduation. These syllabi can be found on the official website of the university.

Fee Structure of the PhD Program

For Fine Arts, Law, and Arts, the admission fee for the first year is RS.10,200. For Commerce and Management, Science, and Technology, the first-year admission fee is around Rs.19,000.

Fee Structure of the MPhil Program

For Fine Arts, Law, and Arts, the first-year admission is Rs.22.400. For Commerce and Management, Science, and Technology, the admission fee is Rs.27,900.

GURMET Examination Venue

The venue for GURET is the different departments and buildings of Gauhati University. These include the following-

Department of Commerce, Main Arts Building, Surya Kumar Bhuyan Bhawan which is in New Arts Building, IST, IDOL (Institute of Distance and Open Learning), New Academic Building, and Department of Education.

GURMET Important Points

The entire process of getting a seat in Gauhati University for both PhD and M.phil program is tremendously competitive. Each candidate has to go through the CAP leading to GURET and Counselling to be selected for the program. One can apply for either PhD or M.Phil, or he/she can apply for both at the same time. A candidate has to fill only one application for both programs. A huge number of subjects that offer both PhD and MPhil are closely linked to each other at Gauhati University. A candidate can opt for two alternatives while appearing for the GURET in 2 disciplines. The application fee for each candidate is Rs.10,000 and the transaction fee of the bank. Only international candidates are exempted from giving the CAP fees. Admit card will not be issued if the fees are not cleared, even though the entire application form is completed. After the process of CAP, GURET is the initial screening test of the candidates to get selected in the MPhil or PhD program. But, if a candidate qualifies for an exemption, he/she can directly sit for the counselling session.

This exam is, generally, conducted on weekends. The name of the venue of the examination is mentioned on the admit card. Also, the location of the venue is easy to discover as it is within the campus of the university. Also, it is mandatory to reach the examination centre half an hour early, i.e., 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the test. No applicant will be permitted to enter after exceeding that time limit. To make the entire process a convenient one, the room numbers, which are allotted to each roll number are mentioned in each and every venue.