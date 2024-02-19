Lokesh Mishra IAS - UPSC Rank-44/CSE-2015

Lokesh Mishra, a native of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, hails from a close-knit family of six, including his parents and three siblings. As the youngest among his siblings, Lokesh completed his schooling in Pratapgarh before pursuing his graduation in Chemical Engineering from the prestigious IIT Delhi, graduating in 2012.

With his father serving as a branch manager in RRB and his brother Yogesh Mishra excelling as IOFS in CSE 2013, and sisters Madhavi Mishra and Kshama Mishra achieving success in IAS CSE 2014 and IPS CSE 2015 respectively, Lokesh was inspired to pursue a career in civil services.

Following his graduation, Lokesh joined Chambal Fertilizers and Chemical Limited in Kota, Rajasthan, gaining valuable work experience for two years. However, driven by his childhood dream of joining civil services, Lokesh opted to pursue the civil services examination.

He successfully cleared the UP PCS exam and dedicated nine months to serving as a Block Development Officer in Raibareli, Uttar Pradesh. In 2018, he embarked on a new role as a Sub Divisional Officer in Chhapra, Bihar, undergoing training in Champaran, Bihar, after clearing the UPSC exam.