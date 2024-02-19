Lokesh Mishra IAS - UPSC Rank-44/CSE-2015

Lokesh Mishra, a native of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, hails from a close-knit family of six, including his parents and three siblings. As the youngest among his siblings, Lokesh completed his schooling in Pratapgarh before pursuing his graduation in Chemical Engineering from the prestigious IIT Delhi, graduating in 2012.
With his father serving as a branch manager in RRB and his brother Yogesh Mishra excelling as IOFS in CSE 2013, and sisters Madhavi Mishra and Kshama Mishra achieving success in IAS CSE 2014 and IPS CSE 2015 respectively, Lokesh was inspired to pursue a career in civil services.
Following his graduation, Lokesh joined Chambal Fertilizers and Chemical Limited in Kota, Rajasthan, gaining valuable work experience for two years. However, driven by his childhood dream of joining civil services, Lokesh opted to pursue the civil services examination.
He successfully cleared the UP PCS exam and dedicated nine months to serving as a Block Development Officer in Raibareli, Uttar Pradesh. In 2018, he embarked on a new role as a Sub Divisional Officer in Chhapra, Bihar, undergoing training in Champaran, Bihar, after clearing the UPSC exam.
When asked about his preparation strategy, Lokesh credited his brother's notes as his primary source of guidance, emphasising his brother's mentorship as pivotal to his success.
Throughout his career, Lokesh has demonstrated dedication and commitment in every role he has undertaken. His appointment as the new SDO in Ranchi in August 2019 marked a significant milestone in his journey, succeeding Mrs. Garima Singh Tomar.
Lokesh Mishra brought his exemplary work ethic and leadership skills to benefit the community of Ranchi.
Securing the 44th rank in UPSC 2015, Lokesh Mishra IAS, presently DDC-cum-CEO, Zila Parishad, Kodarma , has been transferred and posted as Tribal Affairs Commissioner with additional charges of Project Director, Jharkhand Tribal Development Society and MD, Scheduled Castes Cooperative Development Corporation.