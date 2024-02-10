Top Education Boards in India: CBSE, ICSE, State Boards, NIOS, etc

The Indian educational system has its own particularity and there are at least a dozen state and national boards that cover all the 23 languages recognized at the state level and officially by the country. At this stage, the CISCE IB, CBSE and the State Board are the main education boards in India.
However, the educational boards in India are innovative and even aware when it concerns providing the students with a quality education. Also modern schools districts have gained ground in India these days. We'll be discussing all Indian education boards here on the blog.
This is a national-level educational board controlled and administered by the Indian Union government. There are over 21,271 Indian schools affiliated with it. Moreover, 220 schools from 28 countries outside India have a linkage with the CBSE board. The schools affiliated with CBSE adhere to the NCERT curriculum which is the basis of the national-level medical and engineering entrance examinations.
As a result, it is mostly chosen by those students who wish to be doctors or engineers. The primary school syllabus comprises the study of vocabulary and also social development.
Science, mathematics, English, and other languages are included in middle and high school curricula, alongside arts, sports, and other activities. The last option is that senior high school students can be in science, humanities, or business courses.
The CISCE was established in 1958 and more than 2300 schools in India and abroad are affiliated with it. The organization is a privately owned one and the Constitution of India designates it as a “Non-Government Board of School Education”.
The curriculum of CISCE provides a strong foundation in analytical skills as well as practical or application-based knowledge. Senior high school students can choose between the scientific, humanities, or business streams. The diversification in the subject areas available for students is what sets it apart from CBSE. Regarding the examination format, middle school and junior high school students are assessed by tests.
Class X students can take the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, whereas Class XI students may sit for either the Indian School Certificate Examination or the Certificate for Vocational Education (CVE) Examination. It has been noted that parents have a great inclination towards CICSE as this board is highly recognized in the international market since they have to travel abroad for their jobs.
In 1989, the Ministry of Human Resource Development of the Union Government of India created the National Institute of Open Schooling, an education board of the nation. NIOS now is the largest open schooling system in the world with over 3.5 Million enrollments.
The NIOS board includes the Open Basic Education Program (OBE) for primary school students in classes III- VIII which is divided into three levels. The secondary course is identified as the class X course, and the syllabus is taken from the two courses--a minimum of five subjects and one language. The senior secondary course contains more subjects in the fields of science, humanities, and commerce at class XII. In total are five sections.
Everyone must register in two sections. Courses in vocational training, self-development, and the General Educational Development (GED) test are also offered by NIOS. On exam patterns, the NIOS Board conducts OBE tests for primary-level students It conducts secondary and senior secondary examinations following the CBSE and CISCE examination patterns.
India is the home to the Indian Board of School Education, an NGO that regulates the country’s private schools. It was established in 2007 per the S.R. Act XXI of 1860 by the Government of India to provide cheap education to remote areas of India.
More than a thousand students get enrolled in its branches every year, making it the largest private schooling network in India. For India, IBOSE is the authority on who should teach, what, how, and which books should be used to teach.
Senior high school students may opt for either commerce, humanities, or science. Lakhs of students have to appear for examinations, which are conducted by the IBOSE, for secondary and higher secondary education, annually.
India has over 32 state boards of education. Each of the state secondary education boards has its pattern of exams and programs. A couple of them are directed to the state’s language and culture. The curriculum, syllabus, and textbooks adopted by the respective boards of education at the state level are all decided by the government. Generally, it is desired by those who need to study further and pursue a job close to their home.
NCERT books are compulsory to Indian State governments for their students as part of their preparation for national exams. Each state board conducts the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) tests for pupils in grade X and the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examinations for students in grade XII.
The International Baccalaureate was founded in 1968 as a non-profit educational organization with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The International Baccalaureate board is only available for the schools that have been authorized by the International Baccalaureate, Geneva, and has been recognized by UNESCO.
Currently, there are 185 IB World Schools in India, 146 of which offer the IB Diploma. The IB board offers various academic programs for students of different ages comprising the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) for kids aged 3–12, the IB Secondary Years Programme (MYP) for kids aged 11–16, and the IB Diploma Programme (DP) and IB Career-related Programme (CP) for kids aged 15–19 Students have a greater scope in their studies with a choice in books and reading lists as the integrated curriculum does not require any specific one.
Students who want to study abroad will find moving to college here very smooth as they have been following the same curriculum. Internal assignments might include oral assignments, fieldwork, artistic evaluations, and laboratories, and external assessments might include essays, short-response questions, case studies, and structured problems. For the student to have the complete IB Diploma the must pass all six IB examinations.
The Cambridge Assessment International Education, an international board of education affiliated with the University of Cambridge, assesses schools from around the world. Tests and certifications will be available to over 10, 000 educational institutions around 160 countries.
The CAIE curriculum is broken up into three distinct parts: Cambridge Pathway, which includes elementary and middle school, and Cambridge Diploma Program, which includes high school and college. It contains prescribed and recommended course materials. In addition, it also lists suggested reading lists.
With over 70 subjects offered at the IGCSE level and over 55 subjects available at the AS and A levels, it is one of the most versatile education boards available in India. The curriculum focuses on the use of English and the creative expression of the students. Several students who are planning to enroll in schools in another country opt for this path.
CAIE oversees the administration of International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examinations for Cambridge O-level students and AS and A-level examinations for Cambridge A-level students in June, November, and March.
