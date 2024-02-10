Top Education Boards in India: CBSE, ICSE, State Boards, NIOS, etc

CBSE: Central Board of Secondary Education

This is a national-level educational board controlled and administered by the Indian Union government. There are over 21,271 Indian schools affiliated with it. Moreover, 220 schools from 28 countries outside India have a linkage with the CBSE board. The schools affiliated with CBSE adhere to the NCERT curriculum which is the basis of the national-level medical and engineering entrance examinations.

As a result, it is mostly chosen by those students who wish to be doctors or engineers. The primary school syllabus comprises the study of vocabulary and also social development.

Science, mathematics, English, and other languages are included in middle and high school curricula, alongside arts, sports, and other activities. The last option is that senior high school students can be in science, humanities, or business courses.