Actor Ajaz Khan tests COVID-19 positive

  |  6 April 2021 1:15 AM GMT

Actor and former "Bigg Boss" contestant Ajaz Khan, who was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drugs case, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to a hospital. Sharing the news, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani tweeted on Monday: "Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is being shifted to a hospital. The officer involved in this probe will also undergo COVID test: NCB. #AjazKhan #NCB #COVIDupdate."

Earlier on Monday, Akshay Kumar was hospitalised while Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar informed on social media that they have contracted the coronavirus.

While Bhumi has mild symptoms and has isolated herself, Vicky is also living under home quarantine and taking medicines prescribed by his doctor.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar informed on Monday morning that he has been admitted to a hospital with COVID-19. (IANS)

