Actress Wamiqa Gabbi comes forward to rescue stray animals

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who has been praised for her role in the show "Grahan", has come forward to rescue stray animals.



Wamiqa, who has adopted five dogs, said: "I have always been an advocate for the welfare of animals and am strictly against animal cruelty. I think to harm animals is one of the lowest forms of action for a human, for which they should definitely be reprimanded. It would be better if there were stricter laws against animal brutality. I hope more and more people come together and protect animals while helping the ones in need find shelter or good homes to live in. I stay an hour away from Mumbai city in an independent house to accommodate my five dogs," the actress added.

The actress will next be seen in "Mai", an upcoming thriller series co-starring Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen, Vivek Mushran, Prashant Narayanan, and Seema Pahwa.

The plot of the series moves around the murder of a prisoner. Upon accidentally killing a mafia leader, a middle-aged woman is unwittingly swept into the underworld, where her cult slowly grows. As things take a new turn, she has to fight for survival while preparing herself to enter the underworld to stay secure. The series is produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma. (IANS)

