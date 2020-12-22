Amitabh Bachchan remembers mother Teji Bachchan on her death anniversary

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has remembered his mother Teji Bachchan on her death anniversary, saying the moments of her passing will always remain engraved in his mind.

TejiBachchan, wife of late poet HarivanshRaiBachchan, passed away on December 21, 2007, after prolonged illness. She was 93.

"The misery of departure is such an incessant grief .. it leaves one silenced and filled with a void that one feels shall never ever be filled... the pain of the ones that are left behind to grieve is uncontrollable... and most difficult to perceive," Big B wrote on his official blog.

"(It) is the remembrance of the departure of Ma... Maaji... she left us... the most beautiful Mother in the world... they all are, the most beautiful... that is why they are Ma," he added.

The cine icon shared that he would honour his mother by doing what she would have liked — work. "I shall work early and in the schedule that has been planned... she would have wanted that to happen ..go and work .. do not think of me in grief... be in the happiness of the entire universe .. we shall perish but our blessings shall ever be by your side ; she would have said .. and what we all believe," he shared.

The veteran actor continued: "Those moments of her passing shall ever remain in an imagery that shall never be erased... she brought laughter and joy and the essence of life in all of us in every situation... never say die for her was a command... in the most desperate situations she sat beside you, caressed your forehead... and suddenly the softness of her palms took away all anxiety .. anxiousness... and fear... she resides in us all.

"Her memory, her presence, her blessing... with us tonight for the tomorrow and the many tomorrows that shall follow," he added. (IANS)

