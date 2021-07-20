Amitabh Bachchan to shoot poetic title sequence for 'Chehre'

Amitabh Bachchan, who has lent his baritone to the poetry of Sahir Ludhianvi and Javed Akhtar in classics like "Kabhi Kabhie" and "Silsila", will recite a poem written by director Rumi Jaffery for his upcoming film "Chehre". The actor will shoot for it on Monday.



"Shekhar Ravjiani has composed the tune beautifully. And now Amit ji will lend his matchless voice and add another dimension altogether to the track. He is a perfectionist and everything he does, be it a small movement before the camera, an action sequence, a close-up, a song he has to hum, or just be silent, he gives the moment his all," said producer Anand Pandit.

"And I am looking forward to seeing how he delivers the poem because it is going to be a once in a lifetime experience," he added.

He also praised the music and said: "The film's theme, its suspense and mysterious elements, all come together wonderfully in the score and now Amit ji will add his own magic to it."

"Chehre" is a mystery thriller directed by Rumi Jaffery and also stars Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty. (IANS)

