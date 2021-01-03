Ayushmann Khurrana posted birthday wish to son Virajveer: Nurture the artiste within

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana posted birthday wishes for son Virajveer on Saturday, telling him to nurture the artiste within and saying he sees his reflection in the child.



The actor shared a photograph of his son on his verified Instagram account, which captures the boy playing the guitar.

"Happy birthday son! I see my reflection in you. You are your own person. Mostly lost in your thoughts. You love your music. I remember you watching and admiring the moon all alone at the New Year's Eve while the other kids were running around the bonfire. Nurture the artiste within, coz artistes are humane," Ayushmann wrote. (IANS)

