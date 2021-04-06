Be vigilant, Akshay Kumar's team tested positive for COVID-19: Sudin Dhavalikar

Sudin Dhavalikar, former Goa Deputy Chief Minister and opposition Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA, on Monday cited the spate of COVID-19 infections in Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie 'Ram Setu's team, to make a case for controlling the spread of the second wave of the pandemic in Goa.



Speaking to mediapersons, Dhavalikar said 46 persons in Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' film crew had tested positive for the infection and Goa must take note of the rapid spread of COVID-19 infection and take necessary steps to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

"As many as 46 persons from Akshay Kumar's film crew have tested positive. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane should exercise caution... Stop what is happening in Goa. There is a need to exercise caution," Dhavalikar added.

As many as 46 persons working on the 'Ram Setu' film set, including Akshay Kumar, have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Pramod Sawant and Vishwajit Rane should remain serious about the pandemic. If the infection count increases in Goa due to tourism, then the responsibility for that has to rest with somebody. If COVID-19 control leads to revenue loss, then everyone must be ready to bear it," Dhavalikar said, adding that nearly 50,000 cases have been reported in neighbouring Maharashtra which does not bode well for Goa.

Dhavalikar's warning comes amid accusations levelled against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Goa for not cracking down on flagrant violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the state, especially along the coastal belt which has seen a steady stream of tourists over the last few months.

The MGP leader said the birthday felicitation of BJP MLA Dayanand Sopte on Sunday in his assembly constituency of Mandrem, which thousands of people had attended despite imposition of prohibitory orders in view of the COVID-19 pandemic was shocking.

"Does Chief Minister Pramod Sawant not know the provisions of Section 144? No face masks and social distancing was maintained at the Mandrem felicitation," Dhavalikar added. (IANS)

