Biggest Bollywood Controversies of 2020

As the Bollywood industry seems more glamorous and glittery from the outside but it also has its dark side. Every moment we get news about celebrities getting trolled on some topic or they get trapped in any controversies. Of course, as they are public figures everything they do, everything they say; becomes news matter or memes are being created on them which are trending in the present time. In the previous year 2020, we came across several controversies of actors that have gained maximum news. This article presents some of the biggest and most scandalous controversies in Bollywood that occurred in 2020.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's reply to Ananya Panday:

In a roundtable interview with Rajeev Masand, all the Bollywood new faces which include Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tara Sutaria, Vishal Jethwa, Abhimanyu Dassani, Saloni Batra, and Geetika Vaidya Ohlyan were asked a question about their life's individual struggle. When Ananya Panday was asked her view on Nepotism, she replied, "When people hate on me for nepotism, I am not going to shy away from the fact that I am Chunky Pandey's daughter. My father has really worked hard. When Student of the Year 2 got delayed by a year, my dad actually didn't even congratulate me till the film released because that's how fickle the industry is. That's how dispensable people are. Anything can happen, it can get shelved. It can release after years and he knows that. Mine has been a lot of personal experience, I have seen my dad go through so many things that I don't take anything too seriously. I overcompensate sometimes. I am so scared that people may say that 'oh you are taking things too lightly' so I will come extra early to places. I am so happy that I have this chance." She also added, "I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad's an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film. He never went on Koffee With Karan. So it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle" So, Siddhant Chaturvedi took a quick response on it saying, "I think everybody has their own struggle. The only difference is where our dreams start getting fulfilled, that's where their struggle begins".





Deepika Padukone's Visit in JNU's protest:

When the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Deepika Padukone paid a sudden visit to support the protestors. Her upcoming film 'Chapak' was about to release which was based on acid attack. Some sections of people appreciated her for her gutsy stand while the others trolled her naming it as publicity stunts to promote her upcoming movie.





Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and the NCB drug chain:

When Sushant was found dead in his apartment, Mumbai Police arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who was also a Bollywood actress, charged for being an active member in drug syndicate which was connected to Sushant's death. Along with her several other celebrities were under investigation on drug charges held by NCB. This incident was one of the biggest and longest stretched controversy occurred the previous year.





Kangana Ranaut v/s Bollywood:

Kangana Ranaut was on the top list of controversies in the previous year as she raised questions on almost every celebrity in Bollywood. Firstly, she accused Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra by connecting them with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Secondly, she targeted Deepika saying she was having some business motive behind her mental health awareness campaign. Later, she referred to some actresses like Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu, and Richa Chadha as B-grade actresses. Her fight with Diljit Dosanjh was trending on Twitter when she accused some female protestors in the farmer's protest. At the end of the year, she also used derogatory terms against Urmila Matondkar.





