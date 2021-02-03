'Black Panther' spin-off series in the works

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler is working on expanding the Black Panther universe by creating a series set in the fictional Wakanda from streaming space.



The series is part of filmmaker's extended collaboration with The Walt Disney Company as he has sealed a five-year exclusive television deal with the company through his banner, Proximity Media, according to deadline.com.

Coogler, who is also working on the Black Panther sequel, will develop the television series, described as a "drama based in the Kingdom of Wakanda" for Disney+.

Talking about the deal, Coogler said: "It's an honour to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on 'Black Panther' was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn't be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella." "We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We're already in the mix on some projects that we can't wait to share," Coogler added. Bob Iger, Executive Chairman, The Walt Disney Company, is also thrilled to have him work on the television series. "Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation," said Iger.

"With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team," Iger added.

Black Panther became a global hit when it was released in 2018, grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide. The film became the first superhero film to be nominated for Best Film at the Oscars, and took home three trophies for original score, costume design and production design.

Apart from the awards and commercial success, the film signifies a culture shift in the superhero narrative, with the world becoming more diverse. The sequel to the superhit superhero film will begin filming soon. The sequel was temporarily put on hold after the sudden demise of Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular superhero. (IANS)