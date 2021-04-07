Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff goes shirtless on the beach

Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff on Tuesday posted a new Instagram picture flaunting chiselled beef. In the image, the actor poses on the beach in shorts. The star completed his look with sunglasses.

"Did you just call… beach," he captioned, clearly indicating he misses the sun and sand. The picture currently has 152K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The actor has a slew of films lined up including "Ganapath", co-starring KritiSanon. He will also be seen in the second instalment of his 2014 debut film "Heropanti". (IANS)

Also Read: Actor Tiger Shroff's Birthday: The Baaghi Actor Turns 31 Today

Also Watch: ASSAM Votes 2021:COVID-19 protocol violations reported at Salmara South constituency polling station







