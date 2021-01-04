Bollywood Actress Rakul Preet resumes shoot of 'MayDay'

MUMBAI: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has started shooting of MayDay after recovering from Covid-19.



She shared a boomerang video on Instagram on Sunday. In the video, she is seen smiling and getting her make-up done in her vanity van. She also wrote: "HappiestAtWork" and "#MayDay" along with muscle emojis. "MayDay" also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Angira Dhar. It marks Ajay's return to direction after "Shivaay" and "U Me Aur Hum". The thriller is expected to release on April 29, 2022. (IANS)

