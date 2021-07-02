Bollywood ActressTaapsee Pannu strongly defends Kareena Kapoor Khan

It was recently reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan has asked for Rs. 12 crore to play Sita in Alaukik Desai's upcoming mythological film Sita – The Incarnation, based on the epic, Ramayan. As soon as the news came out, people began trolling her mercilessly saying that Kareena is ineligible because she married Saif Ali Khan. People also questioned the reason behind asking for a large acting fee to play Sita in the film. But Kareena has found support in Taapsee Pannu who has strongly defended the actress' demand of a hefty fee for acting in the film.



"If it would have been a man in that position, who would have asked for a particular amount, it would have been looked upon like, 'iski market badh gayi hai (his worth has improved)'. Like that guy has really achieved big success in life. But because a woman is asking for it, she's called 'difficult', 'too demanding'. It's always like that," Taapsee said.

She further said, "You'll always read about this problem issue of hiked salary with women. But why not? She is one of the biggest female superstars we have in the country. If she commands a certain salary for her time, it's her job. Do you think any other mythological characters that are played by men, do you think they do it for free? I don't think so." (Agencies)

