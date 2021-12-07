Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: From Sangeet to Mehendi, Itinerary Out

NEW DELHI: Details from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's sangeet ceremony have started surfacing online.

As per reports, it's going to be held tonight after 8 PM and will go on till the wee hours of the morning.

Notably, the bride and groom, along with their respective families and friends have already reached the royal wedding venue, which is at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Celebrity friends of the duo including Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia too reached Jaipur earlier today to attend the wedding festivities. While more celebrities are awaited at the do, here's an update on the performances lined up for tonight.

Turns out Katrina and Vicky will be performing on some super-romantic tracks from their respective films. 'Teri Ore' is said to be Kat's special song for Vicky whereas the loving groom will show off his Kaala Chashma moves.

On the other hand, popular Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan will also be performing at the sangeet so you can imagine how crazy the sangeet night is going to be with Punjabi beats echoing all over the resort.

Since Vicky is a Punjabi and Katrina is a Christian, the wedding will take place in two different styles.

Speaking of which, Vicky's mother has personally helped Katrina design her typical Punjabi bridal outfit. It's been reported that Vicky isn't aware of Katrina's bridal look yet and that the lady-in-love has kept it as a surprise for the wedding day.

What more surprises are in store on D-day?



> Neha, Katrina's co-star from Singh Is Kinng and De Dana Dan, and Angad will also dance at the sangeet as will actor Anand Tiwari.

> The Mehendi is reportedly scheduled to start at 11 am on Wednesday, December 8. The henna for the Mehendi, a special mix sourced from Sojat in Rajasthan, will reportedly cost ₹ 50,000-1 lakh.

> The wedding day, Thursday, will reportedly begin with rituals like 'sehrabandi' - the pheras will take place in the early evening.

> A very grand entry for Vicky Kaushal has been planned - it reportedly includes a chariot drawn by seven horses.

> Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who flew to Jaipur on Monday, is responsible for Katrina's bridal looks including the yellow Anamika Khanna sharara she wore as her travel outfit.

It is to be mentioned here that, no wonder by tonight, the internet is definitely going to be flooded with photos and videos of "Katrina Kaif marriage photos with husband" from the sangeet ceremony, unless the couple has issued a diktat on not allowing guests to click anything from their personal phones.