Lata Mangeshkar's Health Condition Improves, Says Family

NEW DELHI: Indian renowned playback singer Lata Mangeshkar also known as the Nightingale of India has been struggling with her life for the last few days as there are various reports about her health conditions and treatments.



It is a sign of relief for friends and fans across the country that the health condition of the noted singer is finally showing better results with signs of recovery.

In the recent statement by the family members of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, it is informed that the singer's health is showing signs of improvement.

92 years old Lata Mangeshkar was given a trial of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) on Thursday morning as informed by family.

At present, the singer is kept under ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at the Breach Candy Hospital located in Mumbai.

The statement added that though Lata Mangeshkar is showing signs of improvement she will continue to remain under complete observation of the doctors.

Lata Mangeshkar is provided medical treatment by a team of doctors led by Dr. Pradit Samdani. The family, at last, thanked everyone for all the good wishes and prayers for the recovery.

According to reports, the singing icon of India was hospitalized in south Mumbai due to health issues related to COVID-19.

On Tuesday 11 January, India's most respected singer Lata Mangeshkar was found infected with the virus after undergoing the covid tests. It is also reported that she was suffering from pneumonia at the same time.

The family earlier released a statement requesting friends and fans to be sensitive about the health issue of the singer and stated that it is not possible to provide updates on a daily basis as that becomes to be a direct intervention in the privacy of the family.

On Sunday 23 January it was reported that the singer is in a critical condition as her health is getting worsened but a team was taking special care of her. No person was allowed to meet the singer while she was under the complete supervision of the doctors.

