SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances to Kacha Badam Song: Watch Viral Video

The Kacha Badam song has been in news for the last few days and now the song is again trending after SpiceJet air hostess, Uma Meenakshi is seen making moves with the song in an empty plane.



The hostess has been gaining much attention on social media platforms after her dance moves on Kacha Badam song have gone viral.

Earlier Kili Paul a famous Tanzanian content creator also grabbed attention on the internet by creating a dance video on the same song, Kacha Badam.

SpiceJet air hostess, Uma Meenakshi is an internet sensation herself as she is much known on social media with a huge number of followers. She is recognized after her dance reels that are widely shared and viewed.

This time her video on Instagram reel made with the Bengali popular song Kacha Badam has led her to rise again in the spotlight. In the viral video, Uma was seen dancing on the song at the time when there was no one inside the aircraft, she was wearing her hostess uniform. The video recorded by one of the cabin crew members is viewed by more than 23, 000 users and the video received more than 5,500 likes.

Netizens love to watch the energetic dance moves and cute expressions by the air hostess and her hook steps on the song are much engaging.

The song Kacha Badam is composed by a humble and daily wager peanut seller named Bhuban Badyakar, a resident of West Bengal.

The man was using the song to sell his peanut stock to a large number of people and earn profit but the song catch attention of thousands of people which resulted in making it a viral song on social networking sites.

The song is doing rounds on the internet as it is shared by many and people are loving the song's lyrics in Bengali. Instragram influencers from different parts of the globe are seen making dance reels on the Kacha Badam song.

The song was later remixed by rapper Ron-E and the original peanut seller was featured in the music video. The remix of the song has received more than 22 million views.

