Vicky Katrina Wedding Telecast Rights Sold to Amazon Prime For 80 Crores

Actress Katrina Kaif and her husband-to-be Vicky Kaushal have decided to provide a complete view of their wedding ceremonies to fans by making the events available to watch on a streaming platform.

The couple has sold their wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime Video at a huge amount worth Rupees 80 crores.



The upcoming Punjabi wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal that is planned to be taking place in Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan has become a topic of interest for fans across the country. People are eagerly waiting for all the updates of the big wedding of this year but the wedding is covered in secrecy only for the reason of such a bigger plan of streaming in Amazon Prime.

In view of such a costly deal of 80 crores, the guests attending marriage functions of Vicky and Katrina have to sign a Non-disclosure agreement (NDA) as requested by the couple in order to maintain privacy and confidentiality. The NDA is asked to sign so that pictures and videos of the wedding don't get leaked before it is made available to stream on the OTT platform of Amazon Prime.

The couple has also requested their guests to leave mobile phones in their respective rooms so that no pictures of the events are clicked and shared on the internet. Vicky and Katrina have also got secret codes in place for their 120 guests invited.

The wedding video series to be streamed in Amazon will be capturing every part of celebrations starting from the initial friendship romance, the Roka function and will include the 4-day wedding in Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Katrina and Vicky's wedding video will be debut on Amazon at the beginning of next year.

Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif landed in Jaipur on Monday night to attain her sister's wedding. The confirmed guests at Vicky and Katrina's wedding so far include actress Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, Raveena Tandon, Radhika Madan, Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur and singer Gurdas Maan.

