Businessman Raj Kundra, star of controversies

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, has made it to the headlines for the wrong reason once again. He was arrested on Monday night on charges of creating pornographic content. However, this is not the first time that Kundra has found himself in the middle of a scandal.



While the Commissioner of Police said in a statement that they have enough evidence to arrest Kudra in the current case, he has had run-ins with the law earlier as well, in cases of fraud.

IANS takes a look at his controversies of the past.

Betting Controversy

The former co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals was banned for life from cricket after being accused of betting. Kundra and the former ICC chief N. Srinivasan's son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan were found guilty of betting. However, Kundra had filed a petition in Supreme Court in 2018 after Delhi Police had given him a clean chit.

Cheating Textile Company

In 2017, a textile company accused Kundra of cheating them of Rs 24 lakh. In the complaint filed, the textile company said that the money collected by Raj Kundra and his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, in the name of the particular company, was never given to them. The Police had filed a complaint against him.

Bitcoin Scam

In 2018, Raj was allegedly involved in the Bitcoin Scam. As per the Pune crime branch, some Bollywood actors were promoting an illegal scam to invest money in Bitcoin. A lot of money was recovered after the police came down heavy on this racket. It is said that as much as Rs 2 thousand crore was recovered.

Ugly Spat With Ex-wife

Raj Kundra in a recent interview to an entertainment portal alleged that his ex-wife Kavita was having an affair with his former brother-in-law. His statement came after his ex-wife accused Shilpa Shetty to be the reason behind their separation. (IANS)

