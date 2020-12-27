'Good actors are getting their due because of OTT platforms'

Actress Bidita Bag returns on screen in the OTT series, The Missing Stone, her third digital show this year after Bhaukaal and Abhay 2. Bidita is happy with the visibility, though she says her steady flow of performances in the web domain is something that has been happening by chance over the past months.



"I have been working on these projects over the last one year, and it is a coincidence that one by one these have all released this year. Yes, I have gained visibility because of so many shows released within a short span of time," she said. She notes how OTT platforms have emerged as a boon for industry outsiders like her.

"For actors like us, digital entertainment is actually way safer a place to prove our talent, so that we get more work. We are outsiders and before investing money in us, naturally, producers will think twice. There is a risk factor on returns, and the number of screens we newcomers get. OTT platforms give us a chance, and many good actors are getting the due they deserve because of these platforms," she said.

About her new show, The Missing Stone, Bidita added: "The story starts with happy couples and then slowly gets into a space where it explores layers of relationships. Every individual is like an onion, with many layers. Each of them has a different equation with another human being. Things go to a different level with elements that are said and unsaid."

Directed by Vishal Furia and Alok Naik, The Missing Stone also features Rashi Mal, Saqib Ayub, Vitthal Kale, Pallavi Patil, and streams on MX Player. (IANS)

