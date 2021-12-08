Harry Potter Cast Reunion, 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' to stream on Jan 1, 2022

The trailer of the Harry Potter series 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' has now been released on Monday 6 December showing what can actually be expected from the upcoming series of Harry Potter reunions. The new trailer video also gave the hint about the release date of 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.'



In the month of November HBO (Home Box Office) shared the first look of the reunion through a teaser video showing some clips from the series which takes the audience back to 2002.

The episodes of the 20th reunion will show the cast members reuniting to talk about the 2 decades of Harry Potter after the first release of Harry Potter and its Philosopher stone. The episodes will turn nostalgic as they will look back at the 8 films along with showing the moments behind the scenes.

The special episode of Harry Potter Cast Reunion will be streaming at midnight on 1 January 2022 on HBO max as informed by the makers in the description of the new trailer video.

Return to Hogwarts will be sharing the making of the narrative through all-new in-depth interviews and discussions between cast members. The episode will be honoring the magic behind creating an adorable family by Warner Bros 2 decades ago and it will also honor the creation of the film by celebrating the unparalleled legacy of the Harry Potter film franchise.

The reunion episode will also celebrate the impact Harry Potter has made in the minds and imaginations of different families and friends across the whole world.

Hermione, Harry and Ron will return as an iconic trio, the roles played by Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Danial Redcliff. The filmmaker Chris Columbus will be seen joining the main cast members along with all other cast members from the eight films.

