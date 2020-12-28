 Top
Indian origin British pop star Arzutra Garielle drops new single

Indian origin British pop singer Arzutra Garielle has announced her new single Manchali. Departing from her trademark

  |  28 Dec 2020 4:26 AM GMT

Indian origin British pop singer Arzutra Garielle has announced her new single Manchali. Departing from her trademark romantic songs, Manchali is pitched as a motivational number that carries message of empowerment.

The energetic song is produced by composer Atif Ali along with Tabraiz Haroon, and directed by Arzutra. The video shows the story of a little girl who dreams to be a singer, and captures her tireless journey until she finally makes it to the big stage.

"My parents wanted me to be an accountant but I wanted to be a singer. They never understood me. I had to break free from my family's expectations. I became an outcast for following my dream because achieving my dream became an obsession for me. No one could relate to me, until I started becoming successful at what I do," Arzutra claimed.

The video also features many young girls and women from different walks of life sharing their own messages. (IANS)

