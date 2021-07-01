John Abraham joins Shah Rukh Khan for action-packed schedule

There is a lot of gossip around Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathan. It is after a break of almost three years that Shah Rukh Khan will be marking his return to the screens. He was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero in which he played a dwarf and then took a break. Obviously, his fans are desperately waiting to see him on the screen again. It was recently that he started shooting for Pathan helmed by Siddharth Anand. Latest update about this film is that John Abraham has also started shooting for the same.



A picture of John Abraham from YRF Studios is doing the rounds of social media. It is being stated that the actor has begun shooting for Pathan. John is going to be a villain in this film. A trade source says, "Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Pathan is an action packed visual extravaganza. Siddharth is currently shooting some really intense and key portions of the film with Shah Rukh Khan and John at YRF Studios. Deepika Padukone will be joining the shoot in the next few days. We expect fireworks in this schedule as Shah Rukh Khan and John come face to face for some blockbuster scenes in the film."

Apart from John, Deepika Padukone is also a part of this film. The film is being planned on a large scale. Recently, there were reports doing the rounds of the internet that the production house has got onboard four stunt directors to shoot the extravagant action sequences in the film. South African stunt artiste Craig MacRae is already said to have landed in Mumbai to shoot for the film. (Agencies)

Also Read: 'It's comical to see actors dance and then collect awards' 'I totally don't respect awards. It's a joke'

Also Watch:

