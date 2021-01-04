Kriti Kharbanda to Pulkit Samrat: I love you

MUMBAI: Actor Pulkit Samrat posted a picture of his modern family and his rumoured actress girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda dropped a romantic comment on it. Pulkit posted the picture on Instagram. The picture features Pulkit, Kriti and their extended family. "#2021 My Modern Family! We love. We fight. We fight for each other. We laugh together. We laugh at each other. We celebrate the ups and share the burden of our downs. At the end of all this, we remain "us" and that's what's the most important thing. #gratitude...... #family #familylove #modernfamily," Pulkit captioned the image. (IANS)



