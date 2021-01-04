Larry King hospitalised after testing positive for COVID

LOS ANGELES: Veteran talk show host Larry King has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. King is receiving treatment at a medical center here, a source close to King's family told ABC News and CNN, reports variety.com. "Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he's a champ," a source said to ABC News. The veteran talk show host has been hospitalized for more than a week, according to CNN. (IANS)



